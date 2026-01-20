Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Madison Keys enters as the defending Australian Open champion and one of the top contenders on hard courts
Oleksandra Oliynykova is playing one of her biggest career matches, aiming to test herself against elite-level opposition
Check live streaming and other details below
Madison Keys, the defending Australian Open champion, opens her 2026 campaign at Rod Laver Arena against Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova in a first-round clash that pits established power against rising underdog; Keys arrives with the confidence of having won her first Grand Slam here in 2025 and a top-10 ranking, despite a mixed lead-up that included a quarterfinal exit in Adelaide.
While Oliynykova, ranked outside the elite and making one of her early main-draw Slam appearances, brings solid recent form from Challenger-level success but limited experience on the sport’s biggest stages, making Keys the clear favourite on Melbourne’s hard courts.
The Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The match starts at 6:00 AM IST.
Sony Sports Network is set to bring the Australian Open 2026 live to fans across India, with comprehensive coverage starting January 18, 2026. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.