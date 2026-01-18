Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Alcaraz gets his AO 2026 campaign underway against Walton
The Spanish star has won twice in three other Grand Slams
22-year-old has not been past the quarterfinals at the Australia Open
The No. 1 seed for men's singles is Carlos Alcaraz as the Spaniard starts off his Australian Open 2026 campaign against Adam Walton at the Rod Laver Arena. Alcaraz is trying to become the youngest man to win a career Grand Slam. The 22-year-old Spaniard has won twice in the other three Grand Slams but has not been past the quarterfinals at the Australia Open.
Alcaraz, who recently split from his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and is sticking with his other coach, Samuel Lopez, who reconstructed his service motion.
Ahead of the tournament, Alcaraz stated that it was important to 'stay positive'.
“Obviously, it is important to start strong and show all the rest of the players that you are strong and you are playing well and you did an important preseason and that can show them, ‘OK, I’m ready to play a really good season.’”
