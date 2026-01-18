Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

The No. 1 seed for men's singles is Carlos Alcaraz as the Spaniard starts off his Australian Open 2026 campaign against Adam Walton at the Rod Laver Arena. Alcaraz is trying to become the youngest man to win a career Grand Slam. The 22-year-old Spaniard has won twice in the other three Grand Slams but has not been past the quarterfinals at the Australia Open.