Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Australian Open 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
2024 Paris Olympics Tennis Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Carlos Alcaraz reacts after scoring a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
  • Alcaraz gets his AO 2026 campaign underway against Walton

  • The Spanish star has won twice in three other Grand Slams

  • 22-year-old has not been past the quarterfinals at the Australia Open

The No. 1 seed for men's singles is Carlos Alcaraz as the Spaniard starts off his Australian Open 2026 campaign against Adam Walton at the Rod Laver Arena. Alcaraz is trying to become the youngest man to win a career Grand Slam. The 22-year-old Spaniard has won twice in the other three Grand Slams but has not been past the quarterfinals at the Australia Open.

Alcaraz, who recently split from his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and is sticking with his other coach, Samuel Lopez, who reconstructed his service motion.

Ahead of the tournament, Alcaraz stated that it was important to 'stay positive'.

“Obviously, it is important to start strong and show all the rest of the players that you are strong and you are playing well and you did an important preseason and that can show them, ‘OK, I’m ready to play a really good season.’”

Carlos Alcaraz vs Adam Walton, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Adam Walton, Australian Open 2026 match being played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Adam Walton, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?

Sony Sports Network is set to bring the Australian Open 2026 live to fans across India, with comprehensive coverage starting January 18, 2026. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.

(with AP inputs)

Published At:
