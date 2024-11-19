Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup: Swiatek Bests Paolini, Keeps Poland In Fight For Place In Final

The world number two fought back to claim a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory to level the semi-final tie after Lucia Bronzetti beat Magda Linette in the opening match of the round

Polands Iga Swiatek
Poland's Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek kept Poland's hopes of reaching the Billie Jean King Cup Final alive, coming from behind to beat Jasmine Paolini in their singles match. (More Tennis News)

The world number two fought back to claim a thrilling 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory in two hours and 36 minutes to level the semi-final tie after Lucia Bronzetti beat Magda Linette in straight sets in the opening match of the round.

Swiatek and Paolini met earlier this year in the final of the French Open, where the Pole brushed the Italian aside in straight sets to clinch a third consecutive crown at Roland Garros, but she faced a much tougher test on Monday.

Both players were unbeaten in Malaga coming into this match, and it looked like Paolini could cause an upset after claiming her first-ever set against Swiatek.

However, Swiatek dug deep to get the win and force the tie to go to doubles, which she will once again play, with Magdalena Frech unable to participate.

