Tennis

US Open: Jessica Pegula Forges Stunning Comeback To Pip Karolina Muchova, Enter First Major Final

The sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula has won 15 of her last 16 matches and will meet world number two Aryna Sabalenka for the US Open 2024 women's singles title on Sunday

jessica-pegula-vs-karolina-muchova-us-open-2024-semifinal-ap-photo
Jessica Pegula returns to Karolina Muchova during their US Open 2024 women's singles semi-final match on Friday (September 6). Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon

Home favourite Jessica Pegula overcame a sluggish start and fought back from a set and a break down at the US Open to beat Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Friday (September 6) to enter her first-ever Grand Slam final. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)

The sixth-seeded Pegula, a 30-year-old from New York, has won 15 of her past 16 matches and will meet No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for the women's singles title on Sunday. Sabalenka earlier trumped Emma Navarro in straight sets to reach her second straight US Open final.

Things did not look great for Pegula early: Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up but unseeded after missing nearly 10 months due to wrist surgery, utilized each ounce of her versatility and creativity, the traits that make her so hard to deal with on any surface.

With her delectable slices, deft touches at the net and serve-and-volleying working wonders, Muchova accounted for 10 of the match's first 12 winners. The first set lasted 28 minutes, and Muchova won 30 of its 44 points.

"I came out flat, but she was playing unbelievable. She made me look like a beginner," Pegula said. "I was about to burst into tears because it was embarrassing. She was destroying me."

Muchova won eight of the first nine games and was one point away from taking a 3-0 lead in the second set. But she couldn't convert a break chance there, messing up a forehand volley, and everything changed.

"I was thinking, 'All right. That was kind of lucky. You're still in this,'" Pegula said. "It comes down to really small moments that flip momentum."

In no time, the 52nd-ranked Muchova went from not being able to miss a shot to not being able to ace one. And Pegula turned on the heat, displaying the confident brand of tennis she used to eliminate No. 1 Iga Swiatek, a five-time Major champion, in straight sets earlier. Pegula had been 0-6 in Grand Slam quarter-finals before that breakthrough.

Jessica Pegula insisted she was confident that she would beat Iga Swiatek at the US Open - null
Jessica Pegula Was Confident In Downing 'Prime' Iga Swiatek At Flushing Meadows

BY Stats Perform

Muchova, a 28-year-old from the Czech Republic, who hadn't dropped a set in the tournament until then, began to fade. After going 7 for 7 on points at the net in the first set, she went 11 for 19 in the second. After only seven unforced errors in the first set, she had 19 in the second.

Pegula is the daughter of American billionaire Terry Pegula, the owner of the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and, along with his wife Kim Pegula, the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. He is also the president of both franchises.

The 30-year-old's win means that both the men's and women's final will feature an American, the first time that has happened at a Major since 2009 Wimbledon. The last time it happened at the US Open was in 2002; that year, Serena Williams defeated Venus Williams, and Pete Sampras beat Andre Agassi.

Pegula's incredible resurgence can be gauged from the fact that before this match, only three women had come back to win after dropping the first set by a 0-6 or 1-6 margin -- Sabalenka (2023), Victoria Azarenka (2020) and Svetlana Kuznetsova (2004).

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  2. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  3. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
  4. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  5. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
Football News
  1. SER Vs ESP, UEFA Nations League: Spain Held - In Pics
  2. SCO 2-3 POL, Nations League: Scotland Must Improve On 'Little Details', Says Scott McTominay
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 900 Career Goals, But Claims Records 'Haunt' Him
  4. 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao Leaves Brazil Camp Due To Injury
  5. San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein: La Serenissima Claim Maiden Competitive Win In UEFA Nations League
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jessica Pegula Forges Stunning Comeback To Pip Karolina Muchova, Enter First Major Final
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Wards Off Emma Navarro To Zoom Into Second Successive US Open Final
  3. US Open 2024 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open: Federer Receives Warm Applause Upon Return - Watch
  5. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Pradesh: An Alleged Murder, Massive Protest And Demands For Sanjauli Mosque Demolition In Shimla
  2. UP's Policy A Leaf Out Of Centre's Digital Media Playbook
  3. UP's New Social Media Policy Opens Doors To Paid Government Mouthpieces
  4. Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: 7 Years Of Delayed Justice, Supreme Court Calls For Speedy Trial | Case In Focus
  5. Don't You Remember My Story?
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  2. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  3. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  4. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  5. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  2. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  3. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin In Touch With India, Brazil & China For Peace Talks; Kyiv Gets New Foreign Minister
  4. Macron Names Michel Barnier As New PM After 'Inconclusive' Snap Polls | What Led To France's Coalition Era?
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Athletics; Praveen Kumar To Target High Jump Medal Encore
  2. Himachal Pradesh: An Alleged Murder, Massive Protest And Demands For Sanjauli Mosque Demolition In Shimla
  3. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  4. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  5. UP's New Social Media Policy Opens Doors To Paid Government Mouthpieces
  6. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. #MeToo In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav