Tennis

Jasmine Paolini Vs Mirra Andreeva French Open 2024 SFs Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch

The 12th seed Paolini enters the semi-finals round on the heels of a stunning 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory against the foruth seed Elena Rybakina to face the 17-year old Mirra Andreeva. Here's how, when and where to watch the French Open match live

X | Roland Garros
Jasmine Paolini celebrates victory in quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. Photo: X | Roland Garros
info_icon

Roland Garros is heating up! it is the time of the semi-finals rounds and the seasoned tennis star Jasmine Paolini of Italy and yound sensation Russia's Mirra Andreeva are set to encounter igniting the Philippe Chatrier on June 6, Friday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The 12th seed Paolini enters the upcoming match on the heels of a stunning 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory against the foruth seed Elena Rybakina, securing her first ever Grand Slam semi-final berth. With this, the 28-year old, becomes only the fourth Italian women to make it to the Roland Garros semi-finals in the Open era.

After winning the match Jasmine said, "I was too emotional in the second set. I said to myself ‘it’s okay she’s a great champion. It can happen. Just fight and try to hit every ball".

On the other hand, there is the the Russian surprise package, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who defeated the 2024 Australian open champion, world no. 2, Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 to secure the spot in the last four at French Open. The young tennis star is bidding for her first grand slam title.

After sealing the biggest win of her so far career, Andreeva said, "I really tried not to focus on the score, and when it was the second match point for me, I was trying to imagine I was saving a break point, so I was trying to play brave and I managed to win!"

Jasmine Paolini Vs Mirra Andreeva Head To Head

Jasmime Paolini and Mirra Andreeva have played against each other only once with the later leading the head to head record 1-0.

They met at 2024 Madrid Open in which Andreeva secured a 7-6(2),6-4 win over Paolini.

When is the French Open 2024, Jasmine Paolini Vs Mirra Andreeva, Semi-finals match?

The French Open 2024, Jasmine Paolini Vs Mirra Andreeva, SFs match is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2024, Jasmine Paolini Vs Mirra Andreeva, SFs match be played?

The Jasmine Paolini Vs Mirra Andreeva, SFs match of the French Open 2024 will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.

Where to watch Jasmine Paolini Vs Mirra Andreeva, French Open 2024 Semi-finals match?

The French Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner, SFs match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).

Elsewhere...

The 123rd edition of the French Open can be watched on -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.

