Italian media reports suggested earlier that Jannik Sinner might withdraw from the French Open 2024 due to a hip injury. These reports, however, were far from accurate. Not only is Sinner competing, but he has also powered his way into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the second time in his career. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
The world No. 2 has continued his impressive 2024 campaign with decisive victories over Chris Eubanks, Richard Gasquet, Pavel Kotov, and Corentin Moutet. Aside from a surprising first-set loss to Moutet, which he dropped 6-2, no set has been closer than 6-4, showcasing Sinner's dominant form.
Next up for the Italian star is Grigor Dimitrov, a matchup that historically favours Sinner. Since losing their first encounter at the Rome Masters in 2020, Sinner has secured three consecutive wins against Dimitrov. These victories include a straight-sets win at last year’s Miami Masters, a quarterfinal triumph in Beijing, and a decisive win in the Miami title match earlier this year.
Dimitrov, currently ranked No. 10, has also enjoyed a strong season, boasting a 28-8 record. His path to the quarterfinals included wins over Aleksandar Kovacevic, Fabian Marozsan, Zizou Bergs, and Hubert Hurkacz. Despite his solid form, Dimitrov’s chances against Sinner seem slim. Sinner's variety and power have overwhelmed previous opponents, a fact Moutet discovered in their recent encounter.
Live streaming details of French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, QFs match:
When is the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, QFs match?
The French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, QFs match is scheduled for Tuesday, 4 June 2024. The match is expected to start at 6:10 pm IST.
Where will the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, QFs match be played?
The Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, QFs French Open 2024 match will be played on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Where can you watch the match of the French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, QFs?
The French Open 2024, Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, QFs match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming is available on the SonyLiv (both app and website).
Elsewhere...
The 123rd edition of the French Open can watch one -- Eurosport (in more than 50 countries, including England), CCTV (China), Nine (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), CJ Media (South Korea), ESPN (Latin America), BeIn Sports (North Africa, Middle East, Asia), SuperSport and Canal+ (Sub-Saharan Africa), Wowow (Japan), RDS (Canada), etc.