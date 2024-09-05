Jannik Sinner is into the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time in his career after beating former champion Daniil Medvedev. (Full Coverage | More Tennis News)
The world number one became the fourth active player to reach a semi-final at all four grand slams and will face Jack Draper for a place in the final.
Sinner claimed a statement 6-2 1-6 6-1 6-4 win over Medvedev, in a rematch of this year's Australian Open final, which the 23-year-old also won.
The momentum shifted throughout - after cruising through the first set, Sinner was then put on the back foot as Medvedev took the second, with the Italian finally gaining the upper hand in the third.
Though the final set was tight, Sinner found the edge with his fifth break of the match to set up what he expects to be a tough semi-final against high-flying Draper.
"We know each other very well, we are good friends off the court," Sinner said of Draper.
"It's going to be very tough - I'm just happy to be in the semis."
Data Debrief: Sinner becomes the outright favourite
Sinner is the lone major champion remaining in the draw as he chases a second grand slam title and his first at Flushing Meadows.
In the past 20 years, 11 grand slams have seen one former major winner reach the men's singles semis. That player has gone on to win the event nine times, with Rafael Nadal (French Open, 2005) and Andy Murray (US Open, 2012) the exceptions.
Since 1990, Sinner (23 years, 19 days) is the second-youngest player to reach the semis at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Miami and the US Open in a calendar year, after Nadal (22y 93d) in 2008.