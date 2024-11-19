Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs ARG

Defending champions Italy will take on Argentina in the fourth quarter-final of Davis Cup Final 8 2024, at Palacio Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain on Thursday (November 21). Watch the ITA vs ARG tennis clash live on TV and online. (More Tennis News)
Italy boast of a power-packed line-up that includes world number one Jannik Sinner and the 17th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti. The team is a strong contender for the title and finished on top of Group A with wins over Netherlands, Brazil and Belgium.
Meanwhile, Argentina, led by Guillermo Coria, will make their quarter-final debut in the Davis Cup. The team reached this stage after finishing second in Group D, with victories over Great Britain and Finland, but a loss to Canada.
Before this tie, however, all eyes will be tennis legend Rafael Nadal's potential swansong, as he is a member of the Spain team that welcomes Netherlands in an earlier quarter-final.
Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: Squads
Italy: Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Andrea Vavassori, Simone Bolelli, Filippo Volandri (non-playing coach)
Argentina: Sebastian Baez, Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Etcheverry, Maximo Gonzalez, Andres Molteni, Guillermo Coria (non-playing captain)
Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Italy vs Argentina quarter-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 be played?
The Italy vs Argentina quarter-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 will be played at Palacio Deportes Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain on Thursday, November 21 at 9:30 PM IST (timings subject to change, based on when previous matches end).
Where to watch the Italy vs Argentina quarter-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 in India?
The Italy vs Argentina quarter-final clash of Davis Cup Final 8 2024 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD TV channels in India.