Tennis

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship

The event will mark the beginning of a busy season for the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) till March next year, will have a prize money of USD 25,000 and the players will have an opportunity to earn ATP points

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
X-Photo
India’s Mukund Sasikumar in the first round of Qualifiers at the Bengaluru Tennis Open 2024. Photo: X/ @BlrTennisOpen
info_icon

Indian stars Ramkumar Ramanathan and Mukund Sasikumar headline a strong field of players from across the world to feature in the men’s ITF Championship to be held here from November 10 to 17. (More Tennis News)

The event, which will mark the beginning of a busy season for the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) till March next year, will have a prize money of USD 25,000 and the players will have an opportunity to earn ATP points.

While the winner of the event will get 50 ATP points, the runner-up will get 30 points. The semifinalists will get 18 points and those making the final eight will get nine points each.

There will be five points up for grabs for those who finish in round of 16 and one point for finishing in round of 32.

The qualifying rounds will be held on November 10 and 11 while the main draw will start from November 12-17.

“This event is part of three men’s ITF events in a row hosted by AITA for a third year in a row, which will also give opportunity to Indian players to earn valuable prize money and ATP points,” MSLTA secretary Sundar Iyer said in a release.

The overseas players in the main draw include Uzbekistan’s Khumoyun Sultanov, Dalibor Svrcina, Bogdan Bobrov and Egor Agafonov from Russia and Louis Wessels from Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Buttler Feared Losing White-Ball Captaincy After World Cup Double Whammy
  2. Prithvi Shaw Comeback Loading? Batter Among Mumbai Probables For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  3. Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Named In Karnataka Probable List For U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Captain Asalanka Holds Firm As SL Beat NZ By 4 Wickets
  5. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
Football News
  1. Wolves 2-0 Southampton: Pablo Sarabia Nets Fastest-Ever Premier League Goal In Hosts' First Win Of Season
  2. Real Sociedad Vs Barcelona, La Liga Preview: Lamine Yamal Uncertain For Anoeta Clash, Says Barca Hansi Flick
  3. Mallorca Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Preview: Simeone Confident Rojiblancos Can Extend Momentum After PSG Win
  4. Arsenal Women Interim Boss Renee Sleger Confirms No Interest in Full-Time Position
  5. UEFA Nations League: Guardiola Unhappy With Grealish's Selection In England Squad
Tennis News
  1. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  3. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  5. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 1 Militant Dead In Sopore Encounter
  2. Manipur: 1 Woman Killed After Militants Attack Farmers In Bishnupur
  3. Kolkata: Junior Doctors Hold Rally Marking Third-Month Of RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder
  4. Delhi: 1 Dead After 2 Shootings Take Place In Kabir Nagar 10 Minutes Apart
  5. Hemant Versus Himanta
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Qatar To Suspend Mediation Efforts On Israel's War On Gaza Until...
  2. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
  3. Kerala To Kent: Indian-Origin Nurse Becomes Labour MP Under Starmer Gov
  4. In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta
  5. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video