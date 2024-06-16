Tennis

Great Britain At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Emma Raducanu Turns Down Offer, Andy Murray In Squad

Two spots are reserved for former Grand Slam winners, but Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, has decided against going to Paris as she continues her comeback from injury

Emma Raducanu
info_icon

Emma Raducanu has turned down the chance to compete at the 2024 Olympics for Great Britain after being offered a wildcard spot by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). (More Tennis News)

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray was also offered a spot and will compete in what could be the final tournament of his career.

Two spots are reserved for former Grand Slam winners, but Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, has decided against going to Paris as she continues her comeback from injury.

Raducanu is ranked too low to automatically qualify after wrist and ankle surgery last year forced her away from the sport.

She also missed the French Open, played on the same courts that will stage the Olympics, earlier this year to ensure she would be fit for the grass-court swing of the season.

Iain Bates, head of GB's Olympic tennis team, said: "I have had various conversations with Emma over the last couple of weeks and a slightly longer period where it's very clear how much being part of a British team at an Olympics would mean to her.

"I think she feels this isn't going to be the right timing for her for this summer.

"She's hopefully got many Olympics ahead of her. I'm very comfortable with the decision that she's made."

Meanwhile, Murray, who won gold in London 2012 and Rio 2016, will compete in his fifth Olympic Games and has been named alongside debutants Jack Draper, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans.

Katie Boulter is also set to make her Olympic debut as the only British woman to qualify by ranking for the Games.

The ITF will announce the full entry list for Paris 2024 on July 4.

