French Open 2025 Highlights, Day 5: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev Enter Round 3; Richard Gasquet Bids Farewell

Catch the highlights from Day 5 of French Open 2025 matches, featuring world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula among other tennis stars

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet French Open 2025
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to France's Richard Gasquet during their second-round match of French Open 2025 at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Photo: AP
The second round of French Open 2025 on Thursday, May 29 saw world No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeating Richard Gasquet in straight sets to signal the end of the French veteran's 23-year-old career. Alexander Zverev beat Jesper de Jong in a four-set battle, while 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic prevailed over Corentin Moutet. Russia’s Andrey Rublev also advanced to the third round. On the women’s side, teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva pipped Ashlyn Krueger, and Coco Gauff won easily against Tereza Valentova. Catch the highlights from Day 5 of Roland Garros.
LIVE UPDATES

French Open 2025 LIVE Score: Where To Watch 

The French Open 2025 second-round matches will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country. It will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv and FanCode apps and websites in the country.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Today's Matches 

Philippe-Chatrier

  • Ann Li v Jessica Pegula

  • Jannik Sinner v Richard Gasquet

  • Katie Boulter v Madison Keys

  • Jack Draper v Gael Monfils

Suzanne-Lenglen

  • Jaume Munar v Arthur Fils

  • Tereza Valentova v Coco Gauff

  • Corentin Moutet v Novak Djokovic

  • Daria Kasatkina v Leolia Jeanjean

Simonne-Mathieu

Mirra Andreeva v Ashlyn Krueger

Alexander Zverev v Jesper de Jong

Elena-Gabriela Ruse v Paula Badosa

Jacob Fearnley v Ugo Humbert

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Alexander Zverev's Game Today!

Third seed Alexander Zverev faces Jesper de Jong in the second round at Court Simonne-Mathieu. Zverev, last year’s runner-up, started strong with a straight-sets win over Learner Tien and aims for his first Grand Slam title. De Jong, ranked 88th, battled through a five-set first-round win and previously lost to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. This is their second meeting, with Zverev winning their last clay clash in Hamburg 2024.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Novak Djokovic Vs Corentin Moutet Preview

Novak Djokovic continues his hunt for a 25th Grand Slam as he faces Corentin Moutet in the second round. The world No. 1 breezed past Mackenzie McDonald in his opener and will look to silence the Paris crowd backing home favourite Moutet. The Frenchman beat Clement Tabur in straight sets and hopes to cause a major upset. The match will be played at Court Suzanne Lenglen, from 5:20 PM IST (subject to change).

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Rune Vs Nava - Result

Holger Rune made light work of his second-round match at Roland-Garros, defeating American qualifier Ernesto Nava 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in just over two hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Rune, seeded 10th, hit 29 winners and limited himself to just 26 unforced errors.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Minaur Vs Bublik - Update

Alex de Minaur is dominating his second round clash against the 62nd-ranked Kazakh Alexander Bublik. The Aussie, seeded 9th, takes the first two sets 6-2, 6-2 and currently leads 1-0 in the third.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Minaur Vs Bublik - Update

Bublik wins the third set 6-4 to stay alive! Set 4 is underway with the second game tied at deuce. De Minaur now feeling the pressure.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Lehecka Vs Fokina- Update

Jiri Lehecka claims the third set 6-1 to move ahead 2-1 in the match. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina begins the fourth set positively, winning the first point to go 15-0.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Mirra Andreeva Vs Ashlyn Krueger - Update 

Mirra Andreeva cruises into the third round with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over Ashlyn Krueger! The sixth seed looked strong throughout, with 18 winners. She wrapped up the match in just 1 hour and 14 minutes.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Alexander Zverev Vs Jelle de Jong - Update

Alexander Zverev trails 0-1 in sets against Jesper de Jong. The German No. 3 has started the second set with a 3-1 lead in games.

Zverev is serving now at 0-0 in the current game. So far, Zverev holds an 80% first-serve percentage with 17 winners and 14 unforced errors.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Jessica Pegula Wins!

Jessica Pegula defeats Li A. 6-3, 7-6 in the second round match at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Despite Li’s strong first serve percentage (66%) and 37 winners, Pegula’s fewer unforced errors (23) helped her close out the match in 1 hour 44 minutes.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Jannik Sinner In Action!

Jannik Sinner starts strong in his second-round clash leading Richard Gasquet in the opening set. The Italian top is already firing 3 winners with a 70% first-serve rate. Gasquet, ranked 166th, is holding his own in the rallies but is under pressure in this early stage.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Jannik Sinner Leads!

Jannik Sinner takes the first set 6-3. The second set is underway, with Sinner leading 1-0 at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Zverev Vs De Jong

Alexander Zverev has brushed off the setback of the first set to win the second and third 6-1 and 6-2, and now leads 3-0 in the fourth. The world number three is now three games away from easing into the third round.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Jannik Sinner Vs Richard Gasquet Update

The Italian world no. 1 is giving Gasquet no respite. Sinner has taken the second set to a bagel (6-0) and now leads 6-3, 6-0, 0-1. Remember that the 38-year-old home favourite Gasquet is retiring after this campaign, and it seems most likely that he'll get his farewell today, in under an hour.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Zverev Enters Third Round

Alexander Zverev doesn't break much sweat in dispatching Jesper de Jong. The 2024 Roland Garros runner up wins the fourth set 6-3 to clinch the match 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 and advance to the third round.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Sinner Winner

Jannik Sinner closes out the third set 6-4, and beats Richard Gasquet in straight sets to coast into the French Open third round. The 38-year-old Gasquet bows out of professional tennis at his home venue, and at Court Philippe Chatrier, no less.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Richard Gasquet Farewell Ceremony

Sinner's victory is followed by an emotional ceremony to celebrate Richard Gasquet's 23-year-long career, which comes to an end today. The Italian first has some great things to say about Gasquet. “Congrats to your family, to your team. Without great people around each player, it’s impossible to make such an incredible career. You played in such an incredible era of tennis and everyone will recognise you, even after your retirement.”

Then, the Frenchman is called upon to say a few words himself and he thanks Rafael Nadal among many others in a speech that gets the crowd going. The 38-year-old bows out with his head held high and a worthy list of accomplishments, that include 16 Tour titles.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Madison Keys Vs Katie Boulter

After Sinner's breezy win over Gasquet and the latter's swansong, we have Madison Keys taking on Katie Boulter on Court Philippe Chatrier. This promises to be an intriguing contest between the American seventh seed and a British player known for her clay court prowess.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Paula Badosa In Action

World number 10 Paula Badosa is currently in second-round action against Elena Gabriela-Ruse and the match is headed into the decisive third set. Ruse took the first set 6-3, and the Spaniard bounced back strongly to win the second 6-4. Let's see which was this clash goes.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Madison Keys Vs Katie Boulter Update

The clash between Madison Keys and Katie Boulter has been surprisingly one-sided so far. The American raced away with the first set by a 6-1 margin and now leads the second 4-1. Boulter surprisingly off-colour so far, and has very little scope for a comeback from here.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Novak Djokovic Vs Corentin Moutet

Serbian bulwark Novak Djokovic is well on his way to a second-round victory against Corentin Moutet. The former world number one leads 6-3, 6-2, 3-4 and it's hard to see him losing from here.

French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Novak Djokovic Beats Corentin Moutet

Easy does it for Djokovic, who defeats Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) to advance to the third round. The Serbian's quest for a 25th Grand Slam title thus continues.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss