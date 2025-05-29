French Open 2025 Highlights, Day 5: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev Enter Round 3; Richard Gasquet Bids Farewell

French Open 2025 LIVE Score: Where To Watch
The French Open 2025 second-round matches will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country. It will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv and FanCode apps and websites in the country.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Today's Matches
Philippe-Chatrier
Ann Li v Jessica Pegula
Jannik Sinner v Richard Gasquet
Katie Boulter v Madison Keys
Jack Draper v Gael Monfils
Suzanne-Lenglen
Jaume Munar v Arthur Fils
Tereza Valentova v Coco Gauff
Corentin Moutet v Novak Djokovic
Daria Kasatkina v Leolia Jeanjean
Simonne-Mathieu
Mirra Andreeva v Ashlyn Krueger
Alexander Zverev v Jesper de Jong
Elena-Gabriela Ruse v Paula Badosa
Jacob Fearnley v Ugo Humbert
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Alexander Zverev's Game Today!
Third seed Alexander Zverev faces Jesper de Jong in the second round at Court Simonne-Mathieu. Zverev, last year’s runner-up, started strong with a straight-sets win over Learner Tien and aims for his first Grand Slam title. De Jong, ranked 88th, battled through a five-set first-round win and previously lost to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. This is their second meeting, with Zverev winning their last clay clash in Hamburg 2024.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Novak Djokovic Vs Corentin Moutet Preview
Novak Djokovic continues his hunt for a 25th Grand Slam as he faces Corentin Moutet in the second round. The world No. 1 breezed past Mackenzie McDonald in his opener and will look to silence the Paris crowd backing home favourite Moutet. The Frenchman beat Clement Tabur in straight sets and hopes to cause a major upset. The match will be played at Court Suzanne Lenglen, from 5:20 PM IST (subject to change).
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Rune Vs Nava - Result
Holger Rune made light work of his second-round match at Roland-Garros, defeating American qualifier Ernesto Nava 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in just over two hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Rune, seeded 10th, hit 29 winners and limited himself to just 26 unforced errors.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Minaur Vs Bublik - Update
Alex de Minaur is dominating his second round clash against the 62nd-ranked Kazakh Alexander Bublik. The Aussie, seeded 9th, takes the first two sets 6-2, 6-2 and currently leads 1-0 in the third.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Minaur Vs Bublik - Update
Bublik wins the third set 6-4 to stay alive! Set 4 is underway with the second game tied at deuce. De Minaur now feeling the pressure.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Lehecka Vs Fokina- Update
Jiri Lehecka claims the third set 6-1 to move ahead 2-1 in the match. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina begins the fourth set positively, winning the first point to go 15-0.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Mirra Andreeva Vs Ashlyn Krueger - Update
Mirra Andreeva cruises into the third round with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over Ashlyn Krueger! The sixth seed looked strong throughout, with 18 winners. She wrapped up the match in just 1 hour and 14 minutes.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Alexander Zverev Vs Jelle de Jong - Update
Alexander Zverev trails 0-1 in sets against Jesper de Jong. The German No. 3 has started the second set with a 3-1 lead in games.
Zverev is serving now at 0-0 in the current game. So far, Zverev holds an 80% first-serve percentage with 17 winners and 14 unforced errors.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Jessica Pegula Wins!
Jessica Pegula defeats Li A. 6-3, 7-6 in the second round match at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Despite Li’s strong first serve percentage (66%) and 37 winners, Pegula’s fewer unforced errors (23) helped her close out the match in 1 hour 44 minutes.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Jannik Sinner In Action!
Jannik Sinner starts strong in his second-round clash leading Richard Gasquet in the opening set. The Italian top is already firing 3 winners with a 70% first-serve rate. Gasquet, ranked 166th, is holding his own in the rallies but is under pressure in this early stage.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Jannik Sinner Leads!
Jannik Sinner takes the first set 6-3. The second set is underway, with Sinner leading 1-0 at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Zverev Vs De Jong
Alexander Zverev has brushed off the setback of the first set to win the second and third 6-1 and 6-2, and now leads 3-0 in the fourth. The world number three is now three games away from easing into the third round.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Jannik Sinner Vs Richard Gasquet Update
The Italian world no. 1 is giving Gasquet no respite. Sinner has taken the second set to a bagel (6-0) and now leads 6-3, 6-0, 0-1. Remember that the 38-year-old home favourite Gasquet is retiring after this campaign, and it seems most likely that he'll get his farewell today, in under an hour.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Zverev Enters Third Round
Alexander Zverev doesn't break much sweat in dispatching Jesper de Jong. The 2024 Roland Garros runner up wins the fourth set 6-3 to clinch the match 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 and advance to the third round.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Sinner Winner
Jannik Sinner closes out the third set 6-4, and beats Richard Gasquet in straight sets to coast into the French Open third round. The 38-year-old Gasquet bows out of professional tennis at his home venue, and at Court Philippe Chatrier, no less.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Richard Gasquet Farewell Ceremony
Sinner's victory is followed by an emotional ceremony to celebrate Richard Gasquet's 23-year-long career, which comes to an end today. The Italian first has some great things to say about Gasquet. “Congrats to your family, to your team. Without great people around each player, it’s impossible to make such an incredible career. You played in such an incredible era of tennis and everyone will recognise you, even after your retirement.”
Then, the Frenchman is called upon to say a few words himself and he thanks Rafael Nadal among many others in a speech that gets the crowd going. The 38-year-old bows out with his head held high and a worthy list of accomplishments, that include 16 Tour titles.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Madison Keys Vs Katie Boulter
After Sinner's breezy win over Gasquet and the latter's swansong, we have Madison Keys taking on Katie Boulter on Court Philippe Chatrier. This promises to be an intriguing contest between the American seventh seed and a British player known for her clay court prowess.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Paula Badosa In Action
World number 10 Paula Badosa is currently in second-round action against Elena Gabriela-Ruse and the match is headed into the decisive third set. Ruse took the first set 6-3, and the Spaniard bounced back strongly to win the second 6-4. Let's see which was this clash goes.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Madison Keys Vs Katie Boulter Update
The clash between Madison Keys and Katie Boulter has been surprisingly one-sided so far. The American raced away with the first set by a 6-1 margin and now leads the second 4-1. Boulter surprisingly off-colour so far, and has very little scope for a comeback from here.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Novak Djokovic Vs Corentin Moutet
Serbian bulwark Novak Djokovic is well on his way to a second-round victory against Corentin Moutet. The former world number one leads 6-3, 6-2, 3-4 and it's hard to see him losing from here.
French Open 2025 LIVE Score, Day 5: Novak Djokovic Beats Corentin Moutet
Easy does it for Djokovic, who defeats Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) to advance to the third round. The Serbian's quest for a 25th Grand Slam title thus continues.