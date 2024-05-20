Tennis

French Open 2024: Upbeat Rafael Nadal Arrives In Paris For Potential Swansong

Rafael Nadal has arrived in Paris ahead of the 2024 French Open on Monday, May 20. It seemed like the Spaniard was all in good spirits and very much looked ahead to a challenging fortnight and beyond in a place where he has put explanations to failure and shattered expectations

Madrid Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka
Madrid Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon

Rafael Nadal has arrived in Paris ahead of the 2024 French Open on Monday, May 20. It seemed like the Spaniard was all in good spirits and very much looked ahead to a challenging fortnight and beyond in a place where he has put explanations to failure and shattered expectations. (More Tennis News)

With the main draw games beginning from May 26, the 14-time French Open champion has arrived a week prior to test the body before the tournament.

Talking about his numbers - 115 games, 112 wins, 14 titles, Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros has reached a level of utter dominance that makes the world question whether unbelievable talent or remarkable resilience will be enough to beat him there? 

And a little about his charisma - the Nadal jump in the tunnel, the walk onto the Phillipe Chatrier past a sign that reads victory belongs to the most tenacious on one side, victory belongs to the most obstinate on the other will always be cherished for generations to come.

Ever since Nadal announced that 2024 could be his last season on tour, there has always been talk about the French Open and the Olympics. The doubts about his Roland Garros participation started when he lost in Barcelona.

The pain of doubt deepened when Hubert Hurkacz defeated him in Rome. But, all that was put to rest when the ever-fighting Nadal hinted about his participation last week. 

However, the recent results have not gone Nadal’s way. But his ability to fight back when down and out is a canvas that displays the character of the Spaniard.

The forehands down the line, the drop shots, the volleys, the kick serves, the overheads, the almosts, the flashbacks, the change of direction, the little margins, the consistency, the heart, the head, and the humility all bundled to go for an unprecedented 15th title in Paris could be what he's checked in for.

Although, with the Olympics in Paris, the Chatrier might not bid its last farewell and have the final hug at Roland Garros as a potential return to play the Olympics will be on Nadal’s mind if the body does hold up well.

