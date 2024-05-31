Tennis

French Open 2024: Casper Ruud Edges Into Third Round After Rollercoaster Match

The Norwegian prevailed 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in an instant classic that lasted just over four hours on Court Suzanne Lenglen

Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud survived a scare after being pushed all the way by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the French Open second round on Thursday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Ruud knew he was in for a tough match after winning the tiebreak in the first set, and Davidovich Fokina fought back in brilliant fashion to take the second.

Novak Djokovic defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 - X/@RolandGarros
French Open Day 5 Recap: Novak Djokovic Advances Easily; Casper Ruud, Holger Rune Sweat Hard

BY Gaurav Thakur

The momentum swung back in Ruud’s favour in the third as he regained the lead in the match, but the Spaniard ensured they could not be separated as he forced a decider after another tight contest.

Despite putting up a good fight, Davidovich Fokina failed to see out what would have been a stunning win, as Ruud edged one step closer to a potential first Roland Garros title.

Next up for Ruud is Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round.

Data Debrief: Ruud holds his nerve

Ruud lost his first-ever Roland Garros second-round match (v Albert Ramos in 2018) but is unbeaten in his six matches at that stage of the French Open since.

The Norwegian has now reached the third round at Roland Garros six times in his career, which is more than he has in all other three Grand Slams combined (two at the Australian Open, two at the US Open, 0 at Wimbledon). 

