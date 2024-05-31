French Open Day 5 Recap: Novak Djokovic Advances Easily; Casper Ruud, Holger Rune Sweat Hard

World No 1 Novak Djokovic continued his title defence with another straight-games win at the French Open 2024 to reach the third round while a few others in the men's singles division were forced to sweat hard to advance to the next round. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
Djokovic, up against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, dominated right from the beginning and won 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. With the win, the Serb left behind Serena Williams in total wins at Grand Slams and is now just one shy of Roger Federer's all-time record of 369.
Lorenzo Musetti who also earned a dominant win on Thursday will be facing Djokovic in the third round. He defeated local boy Gael Monfils 7-5 6-1 6-4.
While Djokovic had it easy, seventh-ranked Casper Ruud was stretched to the fifth set but came out on top against a spirited Alejandro Davidovich.
13th seed Holgar Rune found it even tougher as the Italian Flavio Cobolli took him to the distance. Rune who had led two sets to love eventually prevailed but not before he was given a strong scare from the Italian.
After knocking out fan favourite Rafael Nadal in the first round, Alexander Zverev continued his good run with another impressive 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2 victory over David Goffin.
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev completely dominated Miomir Kecmanovic, before his opener retired after a set and a half to give the Russian a walkover to the third round.
Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov also advanced to the third round with straight-set wins. Sebi Korda and Matteo Arnaldi all finish off second round matches.
Women's singles action also saw the big names sailing through to the third round.
Aryna Sabalenka, world No 2, got past Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2 to advance with ease.
Elena Rybakina, the world No. 4, also notched up a victory over Greet Minnen while seventh ranked Zheng Qiwen got past Tamara Korpatsch.
2017 Champion Jelena Ostapenko was knocked out. Victoria Azarenka, Among others Danielle Collins and Victoria Azarenka were also shown the exit doors.
French Open Day 5 Key Results
Holger Rune def Flavio Cobolli 6-4 6-3 3-6 3-6 7-6(10).
Casper Ruud def Alejandro Davidovich 7-6(5) 1-6 6-3 4-6 6-3
Novak Djokovic def Roberto Carballes Baena6-4, 6-1, 6-2
Lorenzo Musetti def Gael Monfils 7-5 6-1 6-4
Alexander Zverev def David Goffin 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2
Daniil Medvedev def Miomir Kecmanovic (retired)
Aryna Sabalenka def Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2
Elena Rybakina def Arantxa Rus 6-3 6-4
Hubert Hurkacz def. 🇺🇸 Brandon Nakashima 6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6
Paula Badosa def Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 6-1, 7-5
Sebastian Korda def Kwon Soon-woo 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
Olga Danilovic def Danielle Collins 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4
Corentin Moutet def Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3
Clara Tauson def Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3