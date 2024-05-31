Tennis

French Open Day 5 Recap: Novak Djokovic Advances Easily; Casper Ruud, Holger Rune Sweat Hard

Novak Djokovic continued his title defence with a second round win on another day where rain visited the courts. Here is the recap of all the major action that took place across courts at the French Open 2024 on day 5

X/@RolandGarros
Novak Djokovic defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 Photo: X/@RolandGarros
info_icon

World No 1 Novak Djokovic continued his title defence with another straight-games win at the French Open 2024 to reach the third round while a few others in the men's singles division were forced to sweat hard to advance to the next round. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

Djokovic, up against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, dominated right from the beginning and won 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. With the win, the Serb left behind Serena Williams in total wins at Grand Slams and is now just one shy of Roger Federer's all-time record of 369.

Lorenzo Musetti who also earned a dominant win on Thursday will be facing Djokovic in the third round. He defeated local boy Gael Monfils 7-5 6-1 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (right) and Paula Badosa embrace after their clash in Stuttgart earlier this year. - null
French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa

BY Stats Perform

While Djokovic had it easy, seventh-ranked Casper Ruud was stretched to the fifth set but came out on top against a spirited Alejandro Davidovich.

13th seed Holgar Rune found it even tougher as the Italian Flavio Cobolli took him to the distance. Rune who had led two sets to love eventually prevailed but not before he was given a strong scare from the Italian.

After knocking out fan favourite Rafael Nadal in the first round, Alexander Zverev continued his good run with another impressive 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2 victory over David Goffin.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev completely dominated Miomir Kecmanovic, before his opener retired after a set and a half to give the Russian a walkover to the third round.

Alcohol can no longer be consumed in the stands at Roland Garros. - null
French Open: Organizers Impose Alcohol Ban To Rein In Unruly Crowd

BY Stats Perform

Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov also advanced to the third round with straight-set wins. Sebi Korda and Matteo Arnaldi all finish off second round matches.

Women's singles action also saw the big names sailing through to the third round.

Aryna Sabalenka, world No 2, got past Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2 to advance with ease.

Elena Rybakina, the world No. 4, also notched up a victory over Greet Minnen while seventh ranked Zheng Qiwen got past Tamara Korpatsch.

2017 Champion Jelena Ostapenko was knocked out. Victoria Azarenka, Among others Danielle Collins and Victoria Azarenka were also shown the exit doors.

French Open Day 5 Key Results

Holger Rune def Flavio Cobolli 6-4 6-3 3-6 3-6 7-6(10).

Casper Ruud def Alejandro Davidovich 7-6(5) 1-6 6-3 4-6 6-3

Novak Djokovic def Roberto Carballes Baena6-4, 6-1, 6-2

Lorenzo Musetti def Gael Monfils 7-5 6-1 6-4

Alexander Zverev def David Goffin 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev def Miomir Kecmanovic (retired)

Aryna Sabalenka def Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2

Elena Rybakina def Arantxa Rus 6-3 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz def. 🇺🇸 Brandon Nakashima 6-7, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6

Paula Badosa def Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Sebastian Korda def Kwon Soon-woo 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Olga Danilovic def Danielle Collins 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4

Corentin Moutet def Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3

Clara Tauson def Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  3. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  4. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  5. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
World News
  1. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  2. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  3. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  4. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  5. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs