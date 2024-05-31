Tennis

French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa

Aryna Sabalenka has dropped just seven games on the way to straight-set victories over Erika Andreeva and Moyuka Uchijima, while Badosa has come from behind to beat Katie Boulter and Yulia Putintseva at Roland Garros

Aryna Sabalenka (right) and Paula Badosa embrace after their clash in Stuttgart earlier this year.
Aryna Sabalenka paid tribute to "great fighter" Paula Badosa and is relishing the opportunity to play her best friend on the WTA Tour in the French Open third round. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The pair have endured contrasting fortunes in their opening two matches at Roland-Garros this week.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her R2 win at the French Open. - null
BY Stats Perform

The reigning Australian Open champion - fresh from reaching successive clay-court finals in Madrid and Rome - cannot wait to face the Spaniard, but acknowledged their friendship will be put aside when they collide.

"She's my favourite," Sabalenka said. "I love her so much. I love to see her play, and she's really a great fighter, so it's always great matches.

"It's always tough to play your friend, really your best friend on tour, but we know how to manage that. We know how to separate court and life. So, it's always a great battle, a great fight against her. I always enjoy playing against her."

Sabalenka has won each of the last four meetings between the players, though the most recent in Stuttgart earlier this year ended prematurely with an emotional Badosa forced to retire injured. 

The former world number two has endured a seemingly endless battle with injuries in recent times, with a back problem forcing her to miss the second half of last season and seeing her drop out of the WTA's top 100.

File Photo: Paula Badosa says she and Stefanos Tsitsipas are no longer a love match. - AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Paula Badosa Parts Ways With Stefanos Tsitsipas, Shares News On Social Media

BY Associated Press

"She has a big personality," Badosa said of her opponent. "She always brings this good energy, even on court. She's a very active, very intense player.

"I'm really looking forward to that match. I think the last time [in Stuttgart], it finished in a sad way. I learned a lot from that match. I think it was a very good one from both sides.

"Sharing the court with her - after all these results she's getting - is a pleasure for me, because this past year hasn't been easy. Playing this kind of match makes it all worth it."

