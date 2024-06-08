Tennis

French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Labels Jannik Sinner Win One Of The Toughest Of His Career

Alcaraz became just the fifth player in the last 30 years to make the men's singles final at Roland Garros before the age of 22

Carlos Alcaraz is into his first French Open final.
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz described his five-set French Open semi-final triumph over Jannik Sinner as one of the toughest matches of his career. (More Tennis News)

The Spaniard overcame the soon-to-be world number one 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to become just the fifth player in the last 30 years to make the men's singles final at Roland Garros before the age of 22. 

It marks the first time the 21-year-old has reached the final of the competition, also making him the fifth-youngest player to get his fifth win against a top-five opponent in grand slam events since the ATP Rankings were first published in 1973.

Speaking shortly after his win, Alcaraz acknowledged the magnitude of the result but pointed out that he had to suffer to emerge victorious in Paris. 

"You have to find the joy in suffering, that is the key," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz (21 years and 33 days) is the youngest player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles finals in Grand Slam events on clay, grass and hard court. - null
French Open 2024: Alcaraz Beats Sinner In Five-Set Thriller, Enters First Roland Garros Final

BY Stats Perform

"Here on clay at Roland Garros, long rallies, four-hour matches and five sets, you have to suffer, but I was told by my team many times that you have to enjoy suffering."

The pair have enjoyed thrilling encounters in previous meetings, and despite the latest instalment of their flourishing rivalry lasting four hours and 10 minutes, it was not the longest time they have spent together on court, having played for five hours and 15 minutes at the US Open in 2022. 

Alcaraz prevailed in that encounter to reach his maiden major semi-final, going on to win the tournament. He ranks his latest meeting with the Italian among the toughest matches of his career. 

"The toughest matches I have played in my short career have been against Jannik," he said.

"There was the US Open in 2022, this one. That shows the great player that Jannik is, the team that he has as well, and the great work he puts in every day. 

"I hope to play many, many more matches like this one against Jannik, but it was definitely one of the toughest matches I have played in, for sure."

Alcaraz will face either Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.

