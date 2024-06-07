Carlos Alcaraz is into his first French Open final after an incredible comeback against Jannik Sinner on Friday. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
Dubbed as the match "everybody wants to watch", it certainly lived up to its billing as Alcaraz won 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in four hours and 10 minutes on the court.
Sinner, who had dropped just one set coming into the final, started quickly, getting an early double break to cruise to a 4-0 in the opener, and though Alcaraz fought back, he was quickly seen off.
The Spaniard responded well in the second despite another slow start, and Sinner had few answers as Alcaraz dragged himself level.
Sinner began to struggle in the third, needing medical treatment for hand cramp, but it did not slow him down as he once again held his nerve to take the set. He stayed in the fight in the fourth as well, matching Alcaraz until the final game, when his serve was broken.
The 21-year-old wore Sinner down with his aggressive play, and produced moments of magic, earning an early break. He kept his fate in his own hands then, seeing out the victory.
He will face either Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.
Data Debrief: More records broken for Alcaraz
Alcaraz (21 years and 33 days) is the youngest player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles finals in Grand Slam events on clay, grass and hard court.
He is also the fifth-youngest player to get his fifth win against a top-5 opponent in men's singles Grand Slam events since the ATP Rankings were published in 1973.
The Spaniard is keeping good company, as he is just the fifth player in the last 30 calendar years to make the men's singles final at Roland Garros before the age of 22, behind Alberto Berasategui, Gustavo Kuerten, Carlos Moya and Rafael Nadal.
Only Michael Chang and Bjorn Borg (12 each) have won more Grand Slam five-setters than Alcaraz before turning 22 in the Open Era (10, equalling Marat Safin).