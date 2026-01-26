Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Hi There!
Welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 match of Australian Open 2026 between Elena Rybakina and ELISE Mertens. Stay tuned with us for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.
Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: 1st Set Underway!
The first set of round of 16 match between Elena Rybakina and Elise Mertens has started and Rybakina made a positive start by winning the first game and is leading by 1-0.
Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Rybakina Dominates
Elena Rybakina is asserting her dominance over Mertens by leading the first set by 5-1. It looks highly unlikely for Mertens to make a comeback in the set from here.
Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Game And Set
Elena Rybakina gets off to an emphatic start in the round of the Australian Open 2026 with a 6-1 win over Elise Merters.
Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: 2nd Set
The 2nd set has been much more competitive than the first one as Mertens made a strong comeback in the 2nd set. The score line is currently 2-2 in the second set.
Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Rybakina Ahead
Elena Rybakina has again taken a 5-3 lead in the second set. Mertens gave a tough fight in the initial half of the set but Rybakina made a stellar comeback with wins in the last three games to take the advantage.
Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Game Set And Match!
And that's the game! Elena Rybakina maintains her dominance over Elise Mertens and wins the second set by 6-3 to win the match and make her way into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2026.