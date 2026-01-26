Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

Elena Rybakina beat Elise Mertens by 6-1, 6-3 in the round four of the Australian Open 2026 to storm her way into the quarterfinals. Check out the highlights of her dominating win

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open, round 4
Elena Rybakina book a place in the quarterfinals after beating Elise Mertens at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Elyse Rybakina continued her rich vein of form and impeccable record against Elise Mertens to wins the round of 16 match. The Russian born Kazakhstan player dominated the first set by 6-1 to win it quite comfortably. Elise tried to made a comeback in the subsequent set and at one point matched Ryabkina with 2-2 score line but eventually succumbed and lost the set by 6-3 to lose the match. With this win, the 2022 Wimbledon champions secured a birth in the top eight of the Australian Open 2026. Check out the highlights of the match as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Hi There!

Hello Tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 match of Australian Open 2026 between Elena Rybakina and ELISE Mertens. Stay tuned with us for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: 1st Set Underway!

The first set of round of 16 match between Elena Rybakina and Elise Mertens has started and Rybakina made a positive start by winning the first game and is leading by 1-0.

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Rybakina Dominates

Elena Rybakina is asserting her dominance over Mertens by leading the first set by 5-1. It looks highly unlikely for Mertens to make a comeback in the set from here.

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Game And Set

Elena Rybakina gets off to an emphatic start in the round of the Australian Open 2026 with a 6-1 win over Elise Merters.

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: 2nd Set

The 2nd set has been much more competitive than the first one as Mertens made a strong comeback in the 2nd set. The score line is currently 2-2 in the second set.

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Rybakina Ahead

Elena Rybakina has again taken a 5-3 lead in the second set. Mertens gave a tough fight in the initial half of the set but Rybakina made a stellar comeback with wins in the last three games to take the advantage.

Elena Rybakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Game Set And Match!

And that's the game! Elena Rybakina maintains her dominance over Elise Mertens and wins the second set by 6-3 to win the match and make her way into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2026.

Published At:
