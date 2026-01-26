Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

Elena Ryabakina book a place in the quarterfinals after beating Elise Mertens at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Elyse Ryabakina continued her rich vein of form and impeccable record against Elise Mertens to wins the round of 16 match. The Russian born Kazakhstan player dominated the first set by 6-1 to win it quite comfortably. Elise tried to made a comeback in the subsequent set and at one point matched Ryabakina with 2-2 score line but eventually succumbed and lost the set by 6-3 to lose the match. With this win, the 2022 Wimbledon champions secured a birth in the top eight of the Australian Open 2026. Check out the highlights of the match as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jan 2026, 10:03:31 am IST Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Hi There! Hello Tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 match of Australian Open 2026 between Elena Ryabakina and ELISE Mertens. Stay tuned with us for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

26 Jan 2026, 11:10:11 am IST Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: 1st Set Underway! The first set of round of 16 match between Elena Ryabakina and Elise Mertens has started and Ryabakina made a positive start by winning the first game and is leading by 1-0.

26 Jan 2026, 11:37:00 am IST Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Ryabakina Dominates Elena Ryabakina is asserting her dominance over Mertens by leading the first set by 5-1. It looks highly unlikely for Mertens to make a comeback in the set from here.

26 Jan 2026, 11:42:53 am IST Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Game And Set Elena Ryabakina gets off to an emphatic start in the round of the Australian Open 2026 with a 6-1 win over Elise Merters.

26 Jan 2026, 11:59:26 am IST Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: 2nd Set The 2nd set has been much more competitive than the first one as Mertens made a strong comeback in the 2nd set. The score line is currently 2-2 in the second set.

26 Jan 2026, 12:21:09 pm IST Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Ryabakina Ahead Elena Ryabakina has again taken a 5-3 lead in the second set. Mertens gave a tough fight in the initial half of the set but Ryabakina made a stellar comeback with wins in the last three games to take the advantage.