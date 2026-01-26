Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens Highlights, Australia Open: Former World No.3 Dominates Round 4 To Enter Quarterfinals

Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Hi There!
Hello Tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 match of Australian Open 2026 between Elena Ryabakina and ELISE Mertens. Stay tuned with us for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.
Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: 1st Set Underway!
The first set of round of 16 match between Elena Ryabakina and Elise Mertens has started and Ryabakina made a positive start by winning the first game and is leading by 1-0.
Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Ryabakina Dominates
Elena Ryabakina is asserting her dominance over Mertens by leading the first set by 5-1. It looks highly unlikely for Mertens to make a comeback in the set from here.
Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Game And Set
Elena Ryabakina gets off to an emphatic start in the round of the Australian Open 2026 with a 6-1 win over Elise Merters.
Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: 2nd Set
The 2nd set has been much more competitive than the first one as Mertens made a strong comeback in the 2nd set. The score line is currently 2-2 in the second set.
Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Ryabakina Ahead
Elena Ryabakina has again taken a 5-3 lead in the second set. Mertens gave a tough fight in the initial half of the set but Ryabakina made a stellar comeback with wins in the last three games to take the advantage.
Elena Ryabakina vs Elise Mertens LIVE Score, Australia Open: Game Set And Match!
And that's the game! Elena Ryabakina maintains her dominance over Elise Mertens and wins the second set by 6-3 to win the match and make her way into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2026.