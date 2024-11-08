Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

The mighty impressive Sabalenka has won 23 of her last 24 matches, and three of the last four tournaments in which she has featured

2024 US Open Tennis Championships Semifinal Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Navarro_9
US Open Tennis Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, waves as she walks onto the court | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
Aryna Sabalenka will cross swords with Coco Gauff in the second semi-final of the ongoing WTA Finals 2024 on Friday, November 8. (More Tennis News)

Sabalenka beat Qinwen Zheng, Jasmine Paolini, and Elena Rybakina on her way to the semi-final, and so far has just dropped one set in the process while playing some outstanding tennis. 

Coco Gauff, on the other hand, has notched up two wins without dropping a set, beating Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek, while enduring a loss to Barbora Krejcikova in the last game of the group stage.

WTA Finals 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When is Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024 2nd Semi-Final?

The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024 2nd semi-final will take place on Friday, November 8 at 9:45 PM IST. (Subject To Change)

Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024 2nd Semi-Final in India?

The WTA Finals 2024 will be live streamed on the Tennis Channel app and website in India. The tournament will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

