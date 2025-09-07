US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka defeated Anisimova to lift the US Open crown
The Belarusian successfully defended her title at Flushing Meadows
The top seed was appearing in her third final at a slam in 2025
Aryna Sabalenka insisted "all the lessons were worth it" as she banished her major final demons with victory at the US Open.
The world number one successfully defended her New York crown – becoming the first player to do so since Serena Williams in 2014 – after beating home favourite Amanda Anisimova 6-3 7-6 (7-3).
Sabalenka – also a two-time Australian Open champion – became the third player during the Open Era to win her first four major titles on hard courts, after Naomi Osaka and Kim Clijsters.
The top seed was appearing in her third final at a slam in 2025. She was denied a three-peat in Melbourne by Madison Keys, while Coco Gauff got the better of her in the French Open showpiece.
But while those defeats were painful – and she saluted her team for dealing with the fallout – Sabalenka's learnings have eventually reaped the rewards at Flushing Meadows.
"It is crazy, all the lessons were worth it for this one," she said during her on-court interview.
"I love it here, I love the support. I feel throughout the years, we have built a kind of relationship where [the fans] give me so much support. I'm super excited to come back next year and hope [they] cheer for me."
Addressing her team, she joked: "It's been tough this year. When I lost those finals, I was terrible towards you, but it was worth it, right?!"
Sabalenka also backed Anisimova to land her maiden major in the near future, telling her beaten opponent: "You play incredible tennis."
The home favourite was appearing in successive grand slam finals, having suffered a demoralising 6-0 6-0 rout at the hands of Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon showpiece eight weeks ago.
Anisimova was able to better that performance and dug deep against Sabalenka, who eventually proved too strong, but she cut an emotional figure as she was left to contemplate what might have been.
"It has been a great summer. Losing in two finals is great, but it is also super hard!" she said. "I didn't fight hard enough for my dreams today.
"It has been an incredible fortnight. I absolutely love playing here, and it has been a dream to play in the final of the US Open."
Addressing Sabalenka, she added: "You are so incredible. I am in awe of what you have accomplished and what you have achieved."