Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Alexander Bublik secured his fourth title of 2025 after he defeated Valentin Royer in the final of the Hangzhou Open.
Qualifier Royer has already defeated top seed Andrey Rublev, Learner Tien and Corentin Moutet on his way to the showpiece, but Bublik secured a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) win in just under two hours.
Both players were strong with their serves in the first set, as there were no break points on offer ahead of the tie-break, which Bublik won with his second set point.
In the second, Bublik and Royer both saved two break points apiece in their opening service games before battling their way to another tie-break.
Royer lost three points on serve during that one as Bublik clinched victory with his first championship point.
Elsewhere, Alejandro Tabilo saved two championship points on his way to a 6-3 2-6 7-6 (7-5) victory at the Chengdu Open against first seed Lorenzo Musetti.
Tabilo made a crucial break towards the end of the first to take the set, but Musetti found his feet in the second, earning two breaks of his own, to force a decider.
Both players managed to hold their serve in the third, with Tabilo saving two match points in the 12th game before securing the title by converting his first match point in the tie-break.
Data Debrief: Bublik's 2025 joy continues
Bublik's 21 aces against Royer highlighted his strong serve at the tournament. He joins Taylor Fritz as the only players this year to win an ATP Tour title without dropping serve.
This title in China also sees Bublik become the second player to win four or more trophies on tour in 2025, after Carlos Alcaraz (seven).
Bublik has won eight tour-level titles in total now, while this was his first on outdoor hard courts.