Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: Pro Kabaddi League 2025 kicks Off In Vizag On National Sports Day

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 starts in Vizag on August 29, 2025
Telugu Titans to clash with Tamil Thalaivas on National Sports Day
League returns after seven years; last hosted in Vizag in 2018
PKL pays tribute to the Indian Armed Forces ahead of season opener
The 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set to begin with a high-voltage clash between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, on August 29, 2025 — coinciding with India’s National Sports Day.
The National Sports Day, celebrated on August 29, commemorates the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, and is marked by major sporting events across India. The Pro Kabaddi League was first launched in 2014, inspired by the format of the Indian Premier League. Vizag last hosted PKL matches in 2018.
This marks a celebratory return of kabaddi’s marquee league to the port city after a seven-year hiatus, with the Vishwanadh Sports Club hosting the opening leg from August 29 to September 11.
Over these two weeks, fans can expect 28 thrilling matches that promise to reignite the kabaddi fervour in the region.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: PKL Opening Day Raid
The opening day will feature two exciting encounters: the home team Telugu Titans will face off against southern rivals Tamil Thalaivas in the season opener, followed by a showdown between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan. The Vizag leg will set the tone for a season that blends sport, heritage, and national pride.
In a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Armed Forces -- whose legacy is deeply intertwined with kabaddi -- the league organised a special visit to the historic INS Kursura submarine, which played a pivotal role during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: PKL Pays Tribute To Indian Armed Forces
All twelve team captains participated in this commemorative event, highlighting the sport’s connection to service and sacrifice.
Adding to the moment, three players from the armed forces -- Devank from the Indian Army (Bengal Warriorz), Naveen from the Indian Air Force (Haryana Steelers), and Bharat from the Indian Navy (Telugu Titans) -- were part of a special activation at the submarine site.
It's worth noting that kabaddi's integration into the Indian Armed Forces dates back several decades, with the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) specially playing a pivotal role in promoting the sport among military personnel.
Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Live Streaming And Telecast Details
Fans across the country can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network or stream it digitally via JioHotstar, starting August 29.
On the eve of the season opener, Star Sports Network announced a refreshed Season 12 packed with innovations designed to transform the fan experience.
For the first time, PKL will be available in eight languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi, along with new additions Haryanvi and Bhojpuri.
Following the Vizag leg, the PKL caravan will roll into Jaipur from September 12 to 28, then head to Chennai from September 29 to October 10, and finally reach New Delhi for matches scheduled between October 11 and 23. The venue for the playoffs and grand finale remains under wraps, however.
With kabaddi returning to Vizag and the league embracing its roots in tradition and valour, PKL Season 12 promises to be more than just a tournament.