National Sports Day 2025: India’s Sporting Ambitions And Major Dhyan Chand’s Legacy

Additionally, the Fit India Mission’s campaign – “Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main” – will run from August 29 to 31, urging people to dedicate one hour each day to physical activity. Schools, colleges, workplaces, and local clubs across India will host events, matches, and awareness drives to turn playgrounds into platforms for change. — Why this matters: The widespread fitness drive not only promotes health but also unifies communities.