Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Suryakumar Yadav Provides India More Options, Says ‘Flexible To Bat Anywhere’ After Hong Kong Win

Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat hitting a scintillating 26-ball 68 not out to help India beat Hong Kong and sail into Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are all smiles after India's Asia Cup 2022 win over Hong Kong.
Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are all smiles after India's Asia Cup 2022 win over Hong Kong. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 1:20 pm

Hard-hitting batter Suryakumar Yadav said he is flexible enough to bat anywhere in the Indian T20 team, having turned out for the Men in Blue in various roles, including opening the innings.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Suryakumar scored a scintillating 26-ball 68 not out to pave the way for India's 40-run win over Hong Kong and sail into the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

On a two-paced wicket, Suryakumar, who came in to bat at number 4, played a wide range of shots which included six sixes and as many fours.

“I am flexible to bat at any number, wherever you tell me. I have told the coach and captain to send me at any number but just play me,” Suryakumar said at the post match press conference.

Vice-captain KL Rahul, who is coming off an injury, has looked completely out of sorts in the tournament. Against Hong Kong, he struggled to score a 39-ball 36. “So you are saying we should not play KL bhai (Rahul)?" he said when asked if he would open the innings with Rohit Sharma.

“He is coming after an injury and he needs some time now, we have time right now,” he added.  With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, India are continuing to experiment in a bid to find out the best batting combination.

“Things will go on, there are lot of things we are trying and experimenting. There are things that we want to do and it's better to try those things in matches rather than in practice sessions.” India had a woeful start after being sent to bat first with Rahul and Rohit failing to covert their starts, while Virat Kohli scored a 44-ball 59 not out.

Related stories

Hong Kong’s Kinchit Shah Wins Girlfriend’s Heart After India Defeat In Asia Cup 2022 – Watch

Asia Cup 2022, Match 4: India Beat Hong Kong By 40 Runs - In Pics

Asia Cup Cricket 2022, Match 4: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli Help India Beat Hong Kong; Enter Super Fours

“It is a challenge to bat first. We are working on that exactly, like what sort of target we need to set while batting first, that's what we are trying to get right.

“Today as well, we were trying to do that, once we started batting first, what total should it be, what tempo and how to finish. Who are the batsmen left (to come in), what will be their role, it was very clear for us.”

“So, if I couldn't accomplish that role, then obviously the next one, Rishab (Pant) would have done, if not DK (Dinesh Karthik) he would have done and then we had Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), even he was there to do that ...so we have enough firepower to put up whatever we need to in the first innings, it will get done.”

Suryakumar changed the complexion of the game with his 360-degree hitting. “The situation was such that I had to go and bat out in the middle the way I did. At the start the wicket was a bit slow.

“Once I got in and after a chat with Virat, he told me just express yourself, bat the way you usually bat. My plans were absolutely clear on the way to bat...and I really enjoyed it.”

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Cricket Team Hong Kong National Cricket Team Suryakumar Yadav Kl Rahul Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Asia Cup Cricket Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022
NEXT MATCH
BAN
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read