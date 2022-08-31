Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022, Live Cricket Score: India Eye 'Super Fours' Spot

Defending champions India face Hong Kong for the first time in T20I cricket. Follow IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022 match live here:

India are the seven-time Asia Cup champions. Follow IND vs HK live cricket score and updates. Photo: AP

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 6:37 pm

In a lopsided Asia Cup 2022 fixture, defending champions India take on minnows Hong Kong at Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. A win will help India book a 'Super Fours' spot. For Hong Kong, this Group A fixture presents a rare opportunity to rub shoulders with the big boys. India started their title defence with a nervy win against arch-rivals Pakistan. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs HKG, Asia Cup 2022 match here.

  • 31 Aug 2022 / 6:37 PM

    Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi.

    Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi.

  • 31 Aug 2022 / 6:27 PM

    Welcome

    As expected, this will be a low-key match even though India will be eager to put up a strong performance against Hong Kong, especially after their cagey fight against Pakistan. Also, the last time India faced Hong Kong, the minnows almost pulled off a win in the 2018 Asia Cup (ODI) in Dubai. This will be the third meeting between the two teams. In the first one, also an Asia Cup fixture (2008), India mauled Hong Kong by 256 runs in Karachi.


