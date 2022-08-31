IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022, Live Cricket Score: India Eye 'Super Fours' Spot

Welcome

As expected, this will be a low-key match even though India will be eager to put up a strong performance against Hong Kong, especially after their cagey fight against Pakistan. Also, the last time India faced Hong Kong, the minnows almost pulled off a win in the 2018 Asia Cup (ODI) in Dubai. This will be the third meeting between the two teams. In the first one, also an Asia Cup fixture (2008), India mauled Hong Kong by 256 runs in Karachi.