Sri Lanka Vs Australia: Pat Cummins Rested For T20Is As Aussies Name Near Full-strength Squads

Australia on Friday picked 34 players for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which starts with the first of the three T20Is on June 7 in Colombo. The tour also features five ODIs and two Tests. The final Test starts in Galle starts on July 8. (More Cricket News)

The tour will be the first tour for Andrew McDonald as the new permanent head coach. And he will have near full-strength squads in all three formats even though star all-rounder and Test captain Pat Cummins will sit out of the T20Is.

Test opener Marcus Harris is the only big name to get the axe, while first-choice spinner Adam Zampa will miss the entire tour due to the impending birth of his first child.

Notably, Marcus Harris had also failed to get a contract with Cricket Australia. The CA earlier this month had announced a 20-player list for the 2022-23 season.

Harris was part of the Aussie squad which made a historic tour to Pakistan, but the 29-year-old failed to make the XI with Usman Khawaja cementing his place as an opener. Harris has however been included in the 'A' squad.

But Jhye Richardson, who also failed to get a central contract, has been named in both the T20I and 'A' squads.

The tour will see the return of star players Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell to the limited-overs side after missing the recent white-ball games in Pakistan.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have an Australia A component which offers the further flexibility and opportunity for players to be available for and cross over into all squads,” said selection chief George Bailey. “That could be from a test or white-ball preparation perspective or an opportunity to impress at an international level.”

The visitors will also play two four-day games in Hambantota, for which a separate A squad has been named.

Australia Squads For Sri Lanka Tour

Australia T20I Squad : Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

Australia ODI Squad : Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia Test Squad : Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia 'A' Squad : Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Mark Steketee.

Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka - Full Schedule

June 7: 1st T20I, Colombo;

June 8: 2nd T20I, Colombo;

June 11: 3rd T20I, Kandy.

June 14: 1st ODI, Kandy;

June 16: 2nd ODI, Kandy;

June 19: 3rd ODI, Colombo;

June 21: 4th ODI, Colombo;

June 24: 5th ODI, Colombo.

June 29-July 3: 1st Test, Galle;

July 8-12: 2nd Test, Galle.

Australia 'A' Schedule

June 8: 1st One-day game, Colombo;

June 10: 2nd One-day game, Colombo.

June 14-17: First-class Tour Match, Hambantota,

June 21-24: First-class Tour match, Hambantota.