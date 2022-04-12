SRH Vs GT: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rahul Tripathi Hits 300th Six Of IPL 2022 – Statistical Highlights

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top-order batter Rahul Tripathi smashed the 300th six in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday in the 42nd innings of the 21st match of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Coming in after the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma in the ninth over, Tripathi’s only six came against Gujarat Titans leg-break bowler Rahul Tewatia before being retired hurt after making 17 runs off 11 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match by eight wickets ending Gujarat Titans’ winning run.

A triple century of sixes was completed in the 40th innings of 21st match in the 2018 edition of the IPL which is the fastest. The 300th sixth came in the 62nd innings of 31st match in the 2016 edition which is the slowest to this milestone.

Last year, the 300th six was hit in the 50th innings of 25th match. As many as 79 batters hit 303 sixes so far with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler topping the list with 15 sixes while his teammate Shimron Hetmyer occupies the second position with a hit, less. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell and Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone share the third spot with 12 sixes each.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is in the fifth position with nine sixes. As far as teams are concerned, Rajasthan Royals have hit most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Seven players from the Rajasthan Royals franchise have contributed 46 sixes of the 303 sixes in IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants batters have hit most sixes than any other team with 10 players from each side having hit sixes. Gujarat Titans’ six players hit 16 sixes in four matches which are the fewest among the 10 teams

Sixes By Each Team In IPL 2022

Team-Matches-Sixes-Players-Most Sixes

Rajasthan Royals-4-46-7-Jos Buttler-15 sixes

Punjab Kings-4-42-10-Liam Livingstone-12 sixes

Kolkata Knight Riders-5-38-9-Andre Russell-12 sixes

Lucknow Super Giants-5-31-10-Deepak Hooda/Ayush Badoni-6 sixes each

Mumbai Indians-4-30-8-Suryakumar Yadav-8 sixes

Bangalore Challengers-4-30-7-Faf du Plessis/Anuj Rawat-7 sixes each

Delhi Capitals-4-25-8-Prithvi Shaw-6 sixes

Sunrisers Hyderabad-4-24-7-Kane Williamson-6 sixes

Chennai Super Kings-4-21-7-Shivan Dube-6 sixes

Gujarat Titans-4-16-6-Shubman Gill/Rahul Tewatia-5 sixes each

Total: 21-303-79-Jos Buttler-15 sixes