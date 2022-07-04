Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

SL-W Vs IND-W, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Shine As India Maul Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma remained unbeaten on 94 and 71 respectively as India women reached 174 in 25.4 overs. India lead ODI series 2-0 with a match to go.

Shafali Verma was back among runs for India against Sri Lanka in the second ODI.
Shafali Verma was back among runs for India against Sri Lanka in the second ODI. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 5:00 pm

The Indian women's team dominated from start to finish, with both the bat and ball, to hammer Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second ODI and claim an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series in Pallekele on Monday. (More Cricket News)

It is worth mentioning that the Indian team's openers fired for the first time on the tour, sharing a partnership of 174 runs to see the visitors home in just 25.4 overs and finally managing to silence their detractors after being pilloried for their below-par show.

The bowlers set it up for the tourists by dismissing Sri Lanka for 173, and after that, Smriti Mandhana's stroke-filled 94 off 83 balls and Shafali Verma's run-a-ball 71 paved the way for the convincing win.

The duo's partnership is India's best for all wickets against Sri Lanka. After having won the first ODI comfortably, the Indians came into the second game as firm favourites against a wobbly Sri Lankan side.

Related stories

SL-W Vs IND-W, 1st ODI: Deepti Sharma Stars As India Women Beat Sri Lanka, Take 1-0 Lead

SL-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Women Deny India Clean Sweep

SL-W Vs IND-W, 2nd T20: Clinical India Women Beat Sri Lanka Women By Five Wickets To Seal Series

Adding to the visitors’ confidence was the fact that they also triumphed in the preceding three-match T20 series. After winning the toss, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur asked Sri Lanka to bat first on a surface in favourable conditions for the bowlers.

The hosts soon found themselves in all sorts of trouble as pacer Renuka Singh was on point with her lengths from the word go. The 26-year-old reigned supreme with the ball, with a career-best 4 for 28, rattling the Sri Lankan top-order with three quick strikes.

Even as wickets fell at regular intervals, lower-order batter Ama Kanchana held fort for the hosts with an unbeaten 47 off 83 balls. Seasoned off-spinner Deepti Sharma's two wickets off the last two balls helped India bowl out the Lankans.

“We have been talking about long partnerships. We discussed that we need to give 100 percent. The partnership was outstanding. It is important to have bowling options,” Harmanpreet said after the game.

India won the first ODI by four wickets and will look to complete a 3-0 sweep when they meet the home team in the final match on Thursday.

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Women’s Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Women's Cricket Team Shafali Verma Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Deepti Sharma Renuka Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read