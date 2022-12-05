Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Shubman Gill Can Open For India In 2023 ODI World Cup, Says Yuvraj Singh

Shubman Gill had scored 108 runs averaging 54.00 in 3 innings against New Zealand.
Shubman Gill had scored 108 runs averaging 54.00 in 3 innings against New Zealand. File Photo

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 7:25 pm

The highly rated Shubman Gill is a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, feels World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh. (More Cricket News)

Gill is not a part of the ODI series in Bangladesh but was part of the second string India squad in New Zealand.

"I think Shubman is doing very well and is performing consistently. I believe he is a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 World Cup," Yuvraj replied to a PTI query on the sidelines of the inauguration of the T20 World Cup for the visually impaired.

Yuvraj, who retired from all forms of the game in 2019, has been a mentor to some of the young cricketers from his state including Shubman.

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Shubman stayed with Yuvraj and trained under him alongside current Punjab skipper and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma.

"Shubman is very hardworking and is doing all the right things. I believe he is destined for greatness in the next 10 years," Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj declined to comment on India's show in the T20 World Cup or the sacking of national selectors.

On a different note, Yuvraj said that he is open to work as a sports/cricket administrator.

"I can't say what will happen in future, but if I can help in growth of sports in the country, I wouldn't mind. But it is not just cricket, but I will like to help in growth of sports in this country," said the hero of 2007 and 2011 global triumphs.

