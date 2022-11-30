Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Shikhar Dhawan Justifies Rishabh Pant's Inclusion In The Team Ahead Of Sanju Samson

Home Sports

Shikhar Dhawan Justifies Rishabh Pant's Inclusion In The Team Ahead Of Sanju Samson

Dhawan said it's 'not difficult' to be in the captain's shoes while making tricky choices, such as picking Pant over Samson.

India lost their first ODI series in 10 months after 1-0 defeat to New Zealand.
India lost their first ODI series in 10 months after 1-0 defeat to New Zealand. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 6:19 pm

India's stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday said Rishabh Pant is a proven "match-winner" and deserves full backing from the team management while he endures a difficult phase. (More Cricket News)

Dhawan also asked Sanju Samson to wait for his chances.

Known for his flamboyance, the left-handed Pant once again failed after miscuing a rising delivery to get out for a 16-ball 10 as India folded for 219 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

"Overall you have to see the larger picture and who is your match winner. You analyse and your decisions are based on that," Dhawan said at the post-match interaction.

Pant's scores in his last nine innings across the two white-ball formats read 10, 15, 11, 6, 6, 3, 9, 9 and 27.

Samson, on the other hand, shone in the limited opportunities and was impressive in the home ODIs versus South Africa last month. The Kerala stumper got out after making 36 in the first ODI in Auckland.

Dhawan said it's "not difficult" to be in the captain's shoes while making tricky choices, such as picking Pant over Samson.

"Of course, Sanju Samson has been doing really well in whatever opportunity he got. 

Related stories

IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: India Lose First ODI Series In 10 Months After Final Match Washout

Watch: Team India's Rishabh Pant Gives An Agitated Reply When Asked About Comparisons In His ODI And Test Career

IND Vs NZ, 1st ODI: We Bowled Too Short Against Tom Latham, Says India Captain Shikhar Dhawan

"But sometimes you got to wait for your chances, because the other player has done well and we know based on his (Pant's) skill that he's a match-winner. So you need to back him when he's not doing well."
     
WILLIAMSON NOT SURPRISED

Jointly addressing the media, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said it's a challenge to play a team like India, which is blessed with so much talent.

"The Indian team and the country is blessed with so much talent that sometimes you are faced with challenges that you have to weigh out different options," Williamson said.

"It's sometimes tough, it's a challenge, but one of those things. As a leader you are part of some decision-making, you try to move forward as a collective unit."

India won the T20 leg 1-0 while the hosts took the ODI by an identical margin. However, rain was the clear winner in the six-match white-ball series with three games being washed out. One match was decided on Duckworth/Lewis method.

"It's frustrating. We can't control rain. But yes, we got opportunities, and got a chance to discuss our flaws, where we can improve. We discuss all that and analyse," Dhawan said.

"The team bonding will be our biggest positive. The main team will now play in Bangladesh. But if one or two may get injured, this experience will come handy there. The young players from this series will get a chance," said Dhawan who is also part of the ODI series under regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

The series begins on December 4.

Tags

Sports Indian Cricket Cricket IND Vs NZ India National Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Rishabh Pant Sanju Samson Kane Williamson
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read