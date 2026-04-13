San Antonio Spurs 118-128 Denver Nuggets, NBA 2026: Jokic Shines Briefly Before Bench Powers Comfortable Win
The Denver Nuggets capped off their regular season with a 128-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs in their NBA 2025-26 clash, securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokić made an early impact, scoring 23 points in the first half alone in his milestone 65th game of the season, setting the tone for Denver’s dominance. Julian Strawther led all scorers with 25 points, while the Nuggets saw strong contributions across the roster with multiple players in double figures. San Antonio, resting key players including Victor Wembanyama, struggled to contain Denver’s size and offensive rhythm despite a spirited third-quarter push. De’Aaron Fox top-scored with 24 points, but the hosts couldn’t overturn the deficit as Denver controlled the game throughout to seal a confident win.
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