SA20, Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durban Super Giants Vs Joburg Super Kings On TV And Online

Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings will clash against Durban Super Giants to clinch a spot in the final of the SA20. Super Kings defeated Paarl Royals by nine wickets in their Eliminator to clinch a spot in the Qualifier 2. (More Cricket News)
Joburg Super Kings had won the toss and opted to bowl first. David Miller's men just could not handle the bowling from Joburg Super Kings led by Sam Cook who scalped 4/24. Nandre Burger took 3/26 whereas Imran Tahir too 2/33. For Royals, it was the skipper who led from the front with a well-made 47 off 40 balls. The likes of Jos Buttler and Jason Roy could not weave their magic as Royals posted 138 on the board.
In reply, Joburg Super Kings came all guns blazing with Leus du Plooy and Faf du Plessis (55 not out) hammering Royals to all corners of the ground. The duo put on a 105-run stand before Du Plooy (68) was scalped by Tabraiz Shamsi.
When will the Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Qualifier 2 match be played?
The Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Qualifier 2 match will be played on February 8, Thursday at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
What time is the Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Qualifier 2 match?
The Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Qualifier 2 match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.
Which channel will broadcast the Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Qualifier 2 match?
The Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Qualifier 2 match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network in India.
Where to live stream the Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings, SA20 Qualifier 2 match?
The Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings match can be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Durban Super Giants
Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Reece Topley, Jon-Jon Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Keemo Paul, Kyle Abbott (withdrawn, replaced by Tony de Zorzi), Heinrich Klaassen, Wiaan Mulder, Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breeztke, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Richard Gleeson, Marcus Stoinis (until February 4, replaced by Ashton Agar)
Joburg Super Kings
Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Sam Cook, Zahir Khan, Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Madsen, Romario Shepherd, Dayyaan Galiem, Ronan Herrmann, Imran Tahir