Neom SC Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Preview, When & Where To Watch Ronaldo In Action

Neom SC welcome Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on November 8, Saturday at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium

Newly promoted side Neom SC will play host to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 fixture on Saturday, November 8. The fixture will be played at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium.

Neom SC have been involved in seven SPL matches so far this campaign, winning four, drawing one and losing just twice. With 13 points to their name, they will eye a big scalp in the form of Al-Nassr.

As for Al-Nassr, the league leaders may have exited the King's Cup but Jorge Jesus side will be looking to stay atop the points table. Ronaldo & co are still leading the group in AFC Champions League 2 and will looking to do the same in the domestic league

  • Location: Tabuk, Saudi Arabia

  • Stadium: King Khalid Sports City Stadium

  • Date: Sat, 8 November

  • Kick-Off Time: 07:20 PM IST

Neom SC Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Live Streaming Details

When is the Neom SC Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?

The Neom SC Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, Nov 8, 2025 at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:20 PM IST.

Where to watch the Neom SC Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live online in India?

The Neom SC Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the same.

