Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

RR Vs KKR: ‘Yuzvendra Chahal Showed Why Leg-Spinners Are Match-Winners In IPL’, Says Lasith Malinga

Rajasthan Royals rode on Jos Buttler’s 103 to post 217/5 before Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick helped Rajasthan Royals win by seven runs against Kolkata Knight Riders

RR Vs KKR: ‘Yuzvendra Chahal Showed Why Leg-Spinners Are Match-Winners In IPL’, Says Lasith Malinga
Yuzvendra Chahal finished with figures 5/40 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 1:12 pm

Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Lasith Malinga said Yuzvendra Chahal showed why leg-spinners are considered as match-winners in the IPL with a brilliant 17th over in which he recorded the first hat-trick of the season.

Highlights | Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Chahal (5/40 in 4 overs) removed Venkatesh Iyer off his first delivery in the 17th over and then Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins off the fourth, fifth and sixth balls to completely turn the match on its head and hand RR a close seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night.

Related stories

Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Fifth Rajasthan Royals Bowler To Take A Hat-Trick In IPL - Full List

IPL 2022, Match 30: Yuzvendra Chahal Helps Rajasthan Royals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders – In Pics

IPL 2022, RR Vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Went With Leg-Spin On His Hat-Trick Ball

This was after Jos Buttler's 61-ball 103, his second ton of the season, helped Rajasthan Royals score an imposing 217 for five. “Chahal has more international experience. He is the most experienced leg-spinner in the country and in this tournament.

“He showed how to control the skill. That's more important for him going forward to prove he is good enough to play any competitive cricket,” Malinga said at the post-match press conference. “Leg-spinners have more wicket-taking options and he showed today how he can get wickets and changed the game in a single over.

“I think he showed all the leg-spinners that they are the match-winning bowlers in this competition.” KKR head coach Brendon McCullum said it was a good game of cricket but Chahal and Buttler simply took away the match from his side.

“You can't allow good players like Chahal to enter the game when there's pressure on. We played a good game but just made a couple of silly mistakes. But that's what happens sometimes. Jos Buttler got a hundred on their side, Yuzi Chahal got a five-for including a hat-trick and we lost by seven runs, so we played a good game but ran second,” McCullum said.

“With four overs to go, we were in the driver's seat but then some silly mistakes and not being able to handle pressure as well as we should have cost us the game.” With six points from seven games, KKR are currently placed sixth in the points table and the Kiwi said they need stick together as a unit and keep pushing one another.

“From our point of view, we've had three losses in a row and we're going to have to find a way to keep our morale high which is so vitally important. There can be a tendency to run away from things when you haven't got across the line in a couple of key games.

“We just have to keep pushing ourselves, make sure we stick together and stay composed. We've been there before and it's going to test us again this time,” McCullum said.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Yuzvendra Chahal Brendon McCullum Lasith Malinga Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read