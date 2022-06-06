Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
RMV Gurusaidutt, Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist, Retires From Badminton

RMV Gurusaidutt, who is also a 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist, will start a new journey as a coach.

RMV Gurusaidutt said that retiring from badminton is a “super emotional” decision for him. Instagram/@gurusaidutt

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:48 pm

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt on Monday announced his retirement from international badminton, bringing down the curtains on a professional career that spanned over a decade and a half. (More Badmiton News)

The 32-year-old from Hyderabad, who had claimed a bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow, took the decision after battling multiple injuries in the last few years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I was not able to give my 100 percent. I love the sport a lot and I felt I wasn't not able to do justice to it. My body was not able to take it. So I decided to retire from competitive badminton. It is super super emotional decision for me," Gurusaidutt told PTI.

Gurusaidutt, who is a 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist and also has a world junior bronze medal, will be stepping on a new journey as a coach.

"I am really looking forward to a coaching stint with the Indian team. Working under Gopi sir, who has been my mentor, I will learn a lot," said Gurusaidutt.

"I will be with the Indian team at Indonesia for the 1000 event adn with the camp till the CWG. I am thankful to BPCL for giving me the opportunity and really look forward to working with the Indian team."

Gurusaidutt had finished second best at the 2010 India Open Grand Prix. He represented India at the South Asian Games and won the silver in the singles event besides being part of the gold medal in team category.

He had won the Bulgarian International in 2015, besides claiming the title at 2012 Tata Open India International.

He also won the trophy at Bahrain International in 2008. His biggest moment came at 2014 CWG when he beat England's Rajiv Ouseph to win the bronze medal.

