However, Pant may not be ready for wicketkeeping duties in the competition, as suggested by Ponting at an event in Melbourne.

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet," Ponting had said.

"You would have seen all the social media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year.

"But I'll guarantee if I asked him now he'll say, 'I'm playing every game, I'm keeping every game and I'm batting at No.4.' That's just what he's like, but we'll keep our fingers crossed," he added.

Pant is also expected to lead Delhi Capitals. David Warner had captained in his absence last year.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes To Bowl? England Coach Brendon McCullum Hints