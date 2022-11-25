Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Ravi Shastri Feels Shikhar Dhawan Doesn't Get The Praise He Deserves

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri feels opener batsman Shikhar Dhawan should get more accolades.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently leading the Indian ODI side in the New Zealand tour.
Shikhar Dhawan is currently leading the Indian ODI side in the New Zealand tour. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 2:12 pm

With attention mostly centered around the likes of Virat Kohli, seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan "doesn't get the accolades that he deserves" despite delivering both as a player and captain, feels former India coach Ravi Shastri. (More Cricket News)

Leading the Indian team in the three-match ODI series in New Zealand, Dhawan led from the front in the opener here on Friday, scoring a fluent 77-ball 72 at the top of the order while adding 124 runs for the first wicket with Shubman Gill.

Impressed by the left-handed Dhawan's effort, Shastri said on broadcasters Prime Video, "He's vastly experienced. He doesn't get the accolades that he deserves." 

"To be honest, most of the spotlight is on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But when you look at his one-day cricket record, and you look at some of the innings he has played against top teams in big games, it's an outstanding record." 

Shastri, during whose coaching tenure Dhawan has played in the national team, said the 36-year-old opener has got all the shots to succeed against quality fast bowlers. 

"A left-hander at the top makes a lot of difference. He is a natural stroke player, he has got all the shots to counter top class fast bowling, the pull, the cut, and the drive. He likes it when the ball is coming onto the bat, and I think his experience will be handy here.

"There are a lot of talented youngsters around, but I think in this format of the game, his experience will be in value," said Shastri who had called Dhawan a gun player earlier in the year. 

During his stay in the middle at Eden Park, Dhawan, who has got over 6500 runs in ODIs, found the fence 13 times and looked good for more before hitting one straight to point.

Related stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: It Was Not A Penalty; Cristiano Ronaldo Used All His Experience To Win It, Says Former Manchester United Teammate Wayne Rooney

FIFA World Cup 2022: Eternal Favourites Brazil Win 2-0 Against Serbia – In Pics

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal Scrape A 3-2 Win Over Ghana – In Pics

It is not the first time that Dhawan is wearing the captain's hat as he has led a second-string Indian team in the past and enjoyed good results against Sri Lanka (2-1), South Africa (2-1) and West Indies (3-0). 

Dhawan was recently handed the captaincy of IPL side Punjab Kings, who have been struggling to reach the play-offs. 

Tags

Sports Indian Cricket Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravi Shastri Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli New Zealand National Cricket Team India Tour Of New Zealand 2022 Punjab Kings
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read