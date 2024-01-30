Ranji Trophy 2024: Karnataka Skipper Mayank Agarwal Taken To Hospital After Falling Sick

"IndiGo flight 6E 5177 operating from Agartala to Delhi returned to origin due to a medical emergency onboard. The passenger was off-loaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. The aircraft took off again for its destination at 1620h," the airline said in its press release.
Agarwal, who scored 51 and 17 in the last game, was supposed to travel with the whole team to Surat via Delhi when the incident happened. Karnataka are playing Railways in Surat in their next match.
"The team was on the flight and apparently Agarwal started feeling uneasy and vomited a couple of times sitting on the flight. Since he started feeling sick, he de-boarded.