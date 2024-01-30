Ranji Trophy 2024: Karnataka Skipper Mayank Agarwal Taken To Hospital After Falling Sick

Mayank, who has played 21 Tests for India, led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday.

"He (Agarwal) is not in any kind of danger. He is under observation currently in a hospital at Agartala, and we will fly him back to Bengaluru once we get an update from the doctors, which we are expecting tonight," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

However, Agarwal will not play the next Ranji Trophy game against Railways in Surat.