PV Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach Park Tae Sang

Confirming the news, the foreign coach said he felt responsible for Sindhu's disappointing start to the season and that the Indian had asked for a change.

Sindhu celebrates her gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with coach Park Tae Sang.
Sindhu celebrates her gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with coach Park Tae Sang. Twitter/@KhelNow

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 5:45 pm

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae Sang have parted ways, the South Korean confirmed on Friday, taking responsibility for the Indian's "disappointing moves in all recent matches." (More Badminton News)

The foreign coach said he felt responsible for Sindhu's disappointing start to the season and that the Indian asked for a change.

"...I'd like to talk about my relationship with pvsindhu1 , which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible," the coach wrote on his Instagram page.

"So she (Sindhu) wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar."

Under Park's tutelage, Sindhu win the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and the Commonwealth Games gold last year.

"I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me," he added.

