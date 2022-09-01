Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Premier League 2022-23: Super-Sub Fabio Carvalho Rescues Liverpool Against Newcastle United

Fabio Carvalho scored the winner for Liverpool in the eighth minute of stoppage time to hand Reds second straight English Premier League 2022-23 win.

Liverpool players celebrate a goal against Newcastle United in English Premier League.
Liverpool players celebrate a goal against Newcastle United in English Premier League. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 9:53 am

Substitute Fabio Carvalho sent Anfield wild by scrambling home a goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time as Liverpool beat Newcastle United 2-1 for a second straight English Premier League 2022-23 win on Wednesday. (More Football News)

After the ball popped up off the shoulder of Mohamed Salah in a penalty-box melee, Carvalho was there to turn home a close-range finish into the roof of the net and break Newcastle’s resolve.

The goal came with the clock reading 97 minutes and nine seconds — after only five minutes of stoppage time were shown — and tempers frayed between the benches.

While Jurgen Klopp punched the air with gusto in front of the celebrating Kop after the final whistle, it was a tough end for Newcastle given how impressive the visitors had been in frustrating Liverpool on a night when record signing Alexander Isak marked his debut with a goal.

The 22-year-old Sweden striker tucked away an emphatic finish in the 38th minute and later saw the offside flag deny him another, but Newcastle still looked set to leave with a point as the hosts toiled following Roberto Firmino’s 61st-minute equalizer.

The dramatic win backed up a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday, which came after Liverpool was winless in its opening three games.

