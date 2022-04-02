Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Get Trent Alexander-Arnold Boost Ahead Of Watford Clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return from a hamstring injury is a big positive for Liverpool ahead of their UEFA Champions League game against Benfica on Tuesday.

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Get Trent Alexander-Arnold Boost Ahead Of Watford Clash
Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to Liverpool training after recovering from hamstring injury. Twitter (LFC)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 12:59 pm

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered quickly from a hamstring injury and could play Saturday against Watford in the Premier League 2021-22. (More Football News)

The England international's return is a big boost for Liverpool ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match at Benfica on Tuesday and a Premier League showdown with Manchester City the following Sunday.

But first is relegation-threatened Watford at Anfield. “It will be tight for tomorrow but it's possible,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday. The 23-year-old Alexander-Arnold was originally projected to miss at least two weeks, which had raised concerns about his availability for the April 10 game at City.

Related stories

Manchester City, Liverpool Enter English Premier League Title-Race Finale

Arsenal Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22: Goals From Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino Reignite Title Race

Manchester City Drop Points At Crystal Palace, Help Rivals Liverpool In EPL Title Fight

Liverpool trail league leaders Manchester City by one point. Alexander-Arnold's injury kept him out of the England squad for two friendlies but he was expected to rejoin full team training at Liverpool on Friday.

“Physically he should be fine. Now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things,” Klopp said.

The German coach also said top scorer Mohamed Salah will rebound from Egypt's failure to qualify for the World Cup. Egypt lost to Senegal on penalties Tuesday after Sadio Mané converted the winner.

Salah was targeted by laser pointers before missing his kick in the shootout. “I'm obviously really happy for Sadio that he could make it and I'm obviously very disappointed and feel (for) Mo,” Klopp said.

“I don't think that the situation around with the penalty and the laser(s) was particularly cool. That's clear as well. So, I feel for him, but I'm happy for Sadio as well. That's football.

“Senegal is probably in the moment the best team in Africa,” he added. “Egypt did really well. I'm not sure they can see it like this exactly but my point of view is they should.”

Senegal's victory was similar to the African Cup of Nations final when Mané clinched a first major title for his country by also scoring the winning penalty in a shootout against the Egyptians.  

Tags

Sports Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 English Premier League Manchester City Liverpool Vs Watford Jurgen Klopp Football UEFA Champions League
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 3: Lizaad Williams Strikes As South Africa Eye Big Lead, Bangladesh - 101/5

SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 3: Lizaad Williams Strikes As South Africa Eye Big Lead, Bangladesh - 101/5

Pipara & Co LLP Receives The Highest Industry Honour By Getting Empanelled With PCAOB, USA

Pipara & Co LLP Receives The Highest Industry Honour By Getting Empanelled With PCAOB, USA