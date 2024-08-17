Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Returns To India, Gets Emotional Upon Arrival - In Pics

Celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome on her return to the country with hundreds of supporters gathering outside the IGI airport, showing immense solidarity with her on Saturday. Stars such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and panchayat leaders received Vinesh, who endured a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight on the day of her 50kg final. Heavily garlanded, Vinesh stood in an open Jeep and thanked all the supporters. "I thank the entire country," she said, her hands folded in humility. There was a thick security cover as Phogat, who was found 100 grams overweight, landed in the national capital.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with wrestler Bajrang Punia | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with wrestler Bajrang Punia gets emotional on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda poses for photos on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with Sakshi Malik
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with Sakshi Malik | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with Sakshi Malik on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with other wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with other wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with other wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik gets emotional on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda is also seen.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat gets emotional on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat gets emotional on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat with other wrestler Sakshi Malik gets emotional on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi.

People gather to welcome wrestler Vinesh Phogat at IGI airport, in New Delhi
People gather to welcome wrestler Vinesh Phogat at IGI airport, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

People gather to welcome wrestler Vinesh Phogat on her arrival after Paris Olympics heartbreak, at IGI airport, in New Delhi.

