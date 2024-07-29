India's Pravin Ramesh Jadhav shoots during the men's team quarterfinals Archery competition against Turkey at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

India's Pravin Ramesh Jadhav shoots during the men's team quarterfinals Archery competition against Turkey at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell