1. Jamaican Men, Women Come Up Short In Sprint Events

The Paris Games were largely one to forget for most Jamaican sprint athletes. The men's 4x100m relay team failed to reach the final for the first time in two decades, while their women counterparts did not medal for the first time since 2008. The women had a torrid time in individual events too, as they did not claim a medal in the 200m for the first time since 1976, and in the 100 for the first time since 1998.