Nikhat Zareen Opens Up On Paris Olympics 2024 Heartache, Vows To 'Come Back Strong'

Nikhat Zareen, after enduring heartache, restrained her tears as she opened up about the trials she went through in the ring as well as in the last two days before the pre quarter-finals clash against China’s Wu Yu

Nikhat Zareen (in blue) and Chinas Wu Yu during their womens 50kg Round of 16. PTI Photo
India's Nikhat Zareen (in blue) and China's Wu Yu during their women's 50kg Round of 16 boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Nikhat Zareen, after enduring heartache, restrained her tears as she opened up about the experience she had gone through in the ring as well as in the last two days before the pre quarter-finals clash against China’s Wu Yu. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

Nikhat, touted as one of India’s strong medal prospects, crashed out of the Paris Olympic Games after her heart crushing 0-5 loss at the North Paris Arena on Thursday, August 1. 

Talking about the loss, Nikhat trying to reassure confidence in herself and her game said she would come back strong, also highlighting that this was not the deadend.

"I will come back strong," Zareen said as quoted as saying by PTI.

India's Nikhat Zareen (in blue) and China's Wu Yu during their women's 50kg Round of 16 boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. - PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Nikhat Zareen's Campaign Ends With Defeat Against China's Wu Yu

BY PTI

An emotional Nikhat, opening up further on the loss, apologised for not winning a medal. She further spoke about the sacrifices she had to endure having not eaten for 48 hours just to maintain the weight and with no time to recover.

"Sorry guys, I could not win a medal for the country. I have made a lot of sacrifices to reach here. I had not eaten in the last two days, I had to maintain weight. I did not even have water, and only after weigh-in I had some water but I had no time to recover, I was first in the ring today," Zareen added. 

The two-time world champion also said that she plans to switch off, go on a solo trip and spend some quality time with her family to move on from the Paris heartache. 

