Paris Olympics: Five Takeaways From The Closing Ceremony

Paris, the city of lights, love has had quite a bit to offer - especially over the last 16 days. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
It usually has a memory for a lifetime to proffer when the sun starts to set and the shadows rise around the Louvre peaking its magic outside, as well as on the inside (of course).
While into the night, it is beautiful, the illuminated Eiffel tower showing off, and the roads call for a stroll with a warm coffee.
It only got better on Sunday, August 11 as the party never looked like it was going to end at the Stade de France as Paris drew curtains to the Olympics with a star-studded, electric show.
Here are the five takeaways from the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024:
1. Karaoke night under Parisian skies
The closing ceremony’s parade of nations was a proper party. After years of hard work and sacrifice, the athletes were ready to take a bit of time off, relax and celebrate. After the athletes entered France’s national stadium, it was karaoke time with over 80,000 singing together.
There were French songs, but the moment of magic came when Gala Rizzatto’s Freed From Desire blasted through the loudspeakers. Thousands of competitors danced and jumped around in celebration of a picturesque night.
2. The light show that made Paris even brighter
The light shows were the centre of attraction of the Olympics. However, the organisers had one last rabbit to pull out of their hats. As the performers, athletes and fans were having a gala time, the lights at Stade de France went out, and thousands of wristbands lit up at once.
It only got better as the Bluetooth-synced bands not only emitted light but a certain section of bands also part of a show that displayed scenes of competition moving across the stadium.
A stupendous showing ended with the Olympic rings raised above the stage and wristbands from all over the stadium illuminated the perfect image.
3. Phoenix, Paris - both rise.
After the awe-inspiring light show, it was time for more music as the athletes were allowed to close in around the stage, with a few even climbing onto it. Most of them danced around French indie rock band Phoenix.
It was truly a sight to behold as they rounded up around the band, jumping around for some good music, waving their country’s flags.
In the end, the organisers finally got the athletes off the stage, but at one point it did feel like the energy was through the roof.
4. Tom cruising from Paris to Los Angeles
Well, for the Games to move from the city of lights to full-of-life Los Angeles, there is a proper order. The Olympic flag is lowered, handed to the mayor for a wave, then passed to the president of the International Olympic Committee , to finally give it to the next mayor.
However, there’s no Hollywood-ish scene involved. But, this one had other ideas. Karen Bass, Los Angeles’ mayor handed the flag to gymnastic legend Simone Biles, a spotlight blinked, where Tom Cruise was standing.
Cruise jumped from the roof to the ground, with his stunts, and was also handed the flag before he went into the crowd of athletes. However, there was a bike waiting for him as a video showed him moving through the streets of Paris, heading to an airport where he boarded a plane and flew to Hollywood. Quite the start for LA 2028.
5. The well-deserved applause
Last but not the least, the people who made it happen. The people who worked behind the scenes, behind the camera to make it all happen. They were all over in Paris. From the opening ceremony, to the competitions, and during the closing ceremony.
The volunteers deserved a massive thank you, and got one. As they walked onto the Stade de France along with the flag-bearers, they were greeted with a huge applause from the French crowd.
It was a fantastic gesture as the Olympics would just have not been the same without the volunteers who worked day and night, helping fans around the planet to get an experience of a lifetime.