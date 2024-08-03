Gold medalist Katie Ledecky, center, of the United States, silver medalist Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, left, of France, and bronze medalist Isabel Gose, of Germany, pose for a photo following the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
South Korea's Kim Min-jong and France's Teddy Riner compete during their men's +100 kg final match in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
China's Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan compete in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Damian Warner, of Canada, competes in the decathlon high jump at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Sha'carri Richardson, right, of the United States, runs in women's 100-meter heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Casey Kaufhold, of the United States, competes along with Brady Ellison during the Archery mixed team quarterfinal against, Japan's Satsuki Noda and Japan's Junya Nakanishi at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Isabelle Songhurst of Britain competes during the women's trampoline qualification round in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Lindon Victor, of Grenada, makes an attempt in the decathlon long jump at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
United States' Katie Ledecky wins a women's 800-meter freestyle heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
Sweden's Truls Moregard plays against Brazil's Hugo Calderano during a men's singles semifinal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Sha'carri Richardson of the United States, wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
United States' Miles Evans dives to keep the ball in play in a beach volleyball match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Germany's Nike Lorenz (4) runs ahead with the ball during the women's Group A field hockey match between China and Germany at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Sweden's Henrik von Eckermann, riding King Edward, during the Equestrian Team Jumping finals, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Egypt's fencer and Venezuela fencer compete in the men's team epee for 7th and 8th place match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Kimberley Woods of Britain competes in the women's kayak cross time trial at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
China's Zheng Si Wei, right, and Huang Ya Qiong celebrate after defeating South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun in their mixed doubles badminton final match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Charline Picon and Skiff Sarah Steyaert of France celebrate after clinching the bronze medal in the women's skiff race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
A rower carries a boat ahead of competitions for the day at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, of Greece, gets a lay-up against Australia in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Left Gyoergy Grozer, Anton Brehme, and Moritz Karlitzek, of Germany block the ball during the Group C men's volleyball match between Argentina and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Argentina players react as France players celebrate after wining a quarter final soccer match against Argentina, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.