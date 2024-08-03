Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 7 In Pics: USA's Katie Ledecky Soars High

Here's a glimpse of all the action on Day 7 of the Paris Olympics 2024 captured by the photographers.

Women's 1500-meter freestyle final medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Gold medalist Katie Ledecky, center, of the United States, silver medalist Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, left, of France, and bronze medalist Isabel Gose, of Germany, pose for a photo following the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

2/22
Judo: Mens +100 kg final
Judo: Men's +100 kg final | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

South Korea's Kim Min-jong and France's Teddy Riner compete during their men's +100 kg final match in the team judo competition, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/22
Mens synchronised 3m springboard diving final
Men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

China's Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan compete in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

4/22
Decathlon high jump
Decathlon high jump | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Damian Warner, of Canada, competes in the decathlon high jump at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/22
Womens 100-meter heat
Women's 100-meter heat | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Sha'carri Richardson, right, of the United States, runs in women's 100-meter heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

6/22
Archery mixed team quarterfinal
Archery mixed team quarterfinal | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Casey Kaufhold, of the United States, competes along with Brady Ellison during the Archery mixed team quarterfinal against, Japan's Satsuki Noda and Japan's Junya Nakanishi at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/22
Womens trampoline qualification round
Women's trampoline qualification round | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Isabelle Songhurst of Britain competes during the women's trampoline qualification round in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/22
Decathlon long jump
Decathlon long jump | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Lindon Victor, of Grenada, makes an attempt in the decathlon long jump at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

9/22
Womens 800-meter freestyle swimming
Women's 800-meter freestyle swimming | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

United States' Katie Ledecky wins a women's 800-meter freestyle heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

10/22
Table tennis mens singles semifinal
Table tennis men's singles semifinal | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Sweden's Truls Moregard plays against Brazil's Hugo Calderano during a men's singles semifinal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/22
Shacarri Richardson wins a heat in womens 100-meter
Sha'carri Richardson wins a heat in women's 100-meter | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Sha'carri Richardson of the United States, wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

12/22
Beach volleyball between Spain and United States
Beach volleyball between Spain and United States | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty

United States' Miles Evans dives to keep the ball in play in a beach volleyball match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

13/22
Field hockey between China and Germany
Field hockey between China and Germany | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Germany's Nike Lorenz (4) runs ahead with the ball during the women's Group A field hockey match between China and Germany at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

14/22
Henrik von Eckermann during Equestrian Team Jumping finals
Henrik von Eckermann during Equestrian Team Jumping finals | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Sweden's Henrik von Eckermann, riding King Edward, during the Equestrian Team Jumping finals, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

15/22
Mens team epee for 7th and 8th place match between Egypt and Venezuela
Men's team epee for 7th and 8th place match between Egypt and Venezuela | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Egypt's fencer and Venezuela fencer compete in the men's team epee for 7th and 8th place match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

16/22
Kimberley Woods competes in womens kayak cross
Kimberley Woods competes in women's kayak cross | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Kimberley Woods of Britain competes in the women's kayak cross time trial at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

17/22
Mixed doubles badminton final match
Mixed doubles badminton final match | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara

China's Zheng Si Wei, right, and Huang Ya Qiong celebrate after defeating South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun in their mixed doubles badminton final match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

18/22
France team celebrate clinching the bronze medal in womens skiff race
France team celebrate clinching the bronze medal in women's skiff race | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Charline Picon and Skiff Sarah Steyaert of France celebrate after clinching the bronze medal in the women's skiff race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

19/22
A rower carries a boat
A rower carries a boat | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

A rower carries a boat ahead of competitions for the day at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

20/22
Mens basketball between Greece and Australia
Men's basketball between Greece and Australia | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Giannis Antetokounmpo, of Greece, gets a lay-up against Australia in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

21/22
Mens volleyball between Argentina and Germany
Men's volleyball between Argentina and Germany | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Left Gyoergy Grozer, Anton Brehme, and Moritz Karlitzek, of Germany block the ball during the Group C men's volleyball match between Argentina and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

22/22
Paris Olympic soccer quarter final between Argentina and France
Paris Olympic soccer quarter final between Argentina and France | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Argentina players react as France players celebrate after wining a quarter final soccer match against Argentina, at Bordeaux Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Bordeaux, France.

