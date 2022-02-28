Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Pakistan Super League 2022: Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi Youngest To Win T20 League

Shaheen Shah Afridi was 21 when he led Lahore Qalandars to PSL 2022 title on Sunday. Previously, Australian Steve Smith held the record, when he led Sydney Sixers to the 2012 BBL title at 22.

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) looks at the PSL 2022 winners' trophy on Sunday. Twitter (@lahoreqalandars)

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 11:02 am

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi became the youngest captain to win a major T20 league title when he led Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League 2022 final in Lahore. Afridi is 21. (More Cricket News)

Previously, former Australia captain Steve Smith held the honour, having led Sydney Sixers to the Big Bash title in 2012 at the age of 22.

For someone who had never captained at any level, Afridi's appointment as captain of the Lahore franchise had come as a big surprise to cricket fans before the start of the PSL but, on Sunday night, he proved that the Lahore management had taken the right decision.

Even former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is set to become the pacer's father-in-law, had not backed the decision to appoint him skipper at this point in time and had advised him against accepting the responsibility.

In fact, in the last four months, Shaheen Shah Afridi won the PSL 2022 title, was adjudged ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2021, played in the T20 World Cup semifinals and ranked among top five Test bowlers.

“Yes I told him not to take the responsibility now but he said he wanted to do it and can handle the pressure,” Shahid Afridi had said in an interview.

“It is a big moment for me and my team but I think everyone contributed to the title win and they supported me a lot from the start,” the triumphant captain said after the final that was played before a crowd of around 33,000.

Multan Sultans were led by Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is the vice-captain of the Pakistan Test team.

