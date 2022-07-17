Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Pakistan's Tour Of Sri Lanka: SLC Moves Venue Of Second Test From Colombo To Galle

The first Sri Lanka vs Pakistan is currently playing in Galle and the second Test is scheduled to start from July 24.

Pakistan are touring Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series.
Pakistan are touring Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 9:37 pm

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board on Sunday shifted the venue of the second Test against Pakistan from capital city Colombo to Galle. (More Cricket News)

The SLC said that the decision was taken in order to ease out the logistical challenges faced by the stakeholders in carrying out tour-related operations due to the prevailing situations in the country.

The first Test between hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan are currently underway in Galle and the second Test is scheduled to start from July 24.

Interestingly, this is also for the first time such a measure has been taken, keeping in mind both the Indian women's cricket team and the Australian men's cricket team have had recently toured the island nation. 

Related stories

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Babar Azam Ton Limit Sri Lanka Lead After Prabath Jayasuriya Fifer

SL VS PAK, 1st Test: Bowlers Dominate Day 1 In Galle - In Pics

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Watch SL Vs PAK Cricket Match Live

Both the tours involving Australia and India went on smoothly, with the Australians also praising the Sri Lankans for hosting them amid the spiralling economic crisis in the country.

Tags

Sports Cricket Sri Lanka Crisis Pakistan’s Tour Of Sri Lanka 2022 Sri Lanka Cricket Galle Colombo Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read